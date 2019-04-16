Lok Sabha elections 2019: Cong, Pak mourned after air strikes on Balakot, says Amit Shah

Advertising

BJP president Amit Shah continued his attack on the Congress over national security issue, even accusing the Opposition party of mourning with Pakistan on the day Indian Air Force carried out airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot.

Campaigning in Kodinar for BJP’s Junagadh candidate Rajesh Chudasma, Shah said in Gujarati that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could ensure the security of the country and his party’s policy “is to gove a tit-for-tat reply to Pakistan”.

“Our policy is clear — if a bullet is fired from Pakistan, we will reply with a cannon-ball. We will not tolerate terrorism. Only Narendrabhai (Modi) can provide security to the country,” he said.

“The biggest work, that Modi has done is to ensure security of the country… A day after the airstrikes (on terror camps in Balakot), youths were bursting crackers and garlanding pictures of martyred CRPF jawans (of Pulwama). There were only two places where people were beating their chests and mourning. One was Pakistan. Entire Pakistan was beating their chests and crying. They should be crying. Should they not cry or not? People of Kodinar, please reply loudly, should they not be crying or not?” asked Shah, as the audience replied in the affirmative.

“The second place that was mourning —as if they had lost a member of their family — was at Congress office. Rahul Baba could not even smile. I can not understand, why the atmosphere in Congress office was similar to that in Pakistan… Should we be talking to them or rain bombs and take revenge from those terrorists who killed 40 of our jawans. Tell me what we should be doing? Tell me loudly what should have been done,” Shah asked the audience who replied “revenge” in unison.

“Friends, this Congress party says, we should have talked to them. Rahul Baba if you want to do “ILU ILU” (in reference to a Bollywood love song) with the terrorists, please do. This is BJP’s and Narendra Modi’s government,” he added.

Shah also attacked the Congress-led UPA alliance, saying it does not have a policy, leader or principles. “We have to vote to make Narendrabhai the Prime Minister. And who is in competition. On one side is Rahul Baba and company, and on the other side is Narendra Modi and group of deshbhakts (patriots) in the BJP. There is no match. There is no contest anywhere. This is a mob that has come together for selfish reasons…,” the BJP president said, adding, “like last time, all the 26 seats needs to be won… Junagadh seat is a matter of prestige for the BJP”.