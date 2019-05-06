Smriti Irani ‘alerts’ EC, says ‘Rahul Gandhi ensuring booth capturing’ in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday accused Congress president and rival candidate from Amethi Rahul Gandhi of capturing polling booth in the constituency. In a tweet addressed to the Election Commission, she said, “Alert @ECISVEEP Congress President @Rahul Gandhi ensuring booth capturing.”

She later told reporters, “I tweeted an alert to administration and EC (alleging booth capturing in Amethi), hope they take action. The people of the country have to decide whether this kind of politics of Rahul Gandhi should be punished or not.”

The senior BJP leader’s remarks came after she shared a video in which an elderly women is seen alleging that her hand was forcibly put on ‘panja’ (hand) election symbol of the Congress though she wanted to vote for the ‘kamal’ (lotus), the BJP’s symbol.

However, there was no written complaint on the matter at the time of filing this report.

Besides this, Irani also took a swipe at Rahul’s sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said, “She did not know my name five years back, now she keeps taking my name… such an accomplishment. Nowadays, she takes her husband’s name less and my name more.”

Sitting MP Rahul Gandhi is seeking to defend his turf and win the Amethi seat for the fourth time. His main challenger is Irani, who brought down Rahul’s victory margin to just over a lakh in 2014.