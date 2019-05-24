Toggle Menu
‘New morning, new determination’: Smriti Irani thanks Amethi for lotus bloom in Gandhi bastion

"You trusted and opted for development and allowed the lotus to bloom. We are thankful to the people of Amethi," Smriti Irani said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Amethi this Lok Sabha election.

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was ousted from his bastion, Union Minister Smriti Irani Friday expressed her gratitude to the people of Amethi for electing her. Irani defeated the three-time sitting MP by over 55,000 votes.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader, who was defeated in 2014 from the same seat, said, “A new start for the people of Amethi, a new determination. Thank you, Amethi. You trusted and opted for development and allowed the Lotus to bloom. We are thankful to the people of Amethi.”

Congress turned out to be the major loser in this election in Uttar Pradesh, It not only lost Amethi but also its already low vote share was also depleted despite launching Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party general secretary in charge of the eastern region.

Amethi was earlier retained by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for about a decade, while his wife Sonia Gandhi and brother Sanjay Gandhi have also won from there.

Rahul accepted defeat and asked Irani to take care of Amethi. BJP leaders claim that it was the constant presence of Smriti Irani in the constituency that ensured her victory. She distributed saplings and saris, held employment camp, and showcased free movies that worked in the party’s favour.

