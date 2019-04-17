Lok Sabha elections 2019: All you need to know about phase 2 of polls

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections, that starts on April 18, will see polling for 95 constituencies across 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry. Polling will be held in 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry. Click here for more election news

Here is all you need to know about the second phase of Lok Sabha elections:

How to know my election polling booth (Where to vote)

* You can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find your polling booth.

* Voters can also call on Voter Helpline number 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling).

* For Polling station location SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950.

NOTE: Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.

How to vote without booth slip

Usually, voter slips (which serve as proof that your name exists in the electoral roll) are made available to voters by various political parties. The Election Commission offers voters the facility to check their name on the electoral roll and download their photo voter slip from the portal nvsp.in. Every voter is required to carry their photo voter slip along with their voter identification card (also known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter’s ID) that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC) or other approved photo identity proofs. Here are the steps to download your voter slip:

* Visit the official website of the National Voter Services Portal’s – nvsp.in

* Click on ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option

* Fill in your credentials

* Press the ‘search’ button

* Your name will appear at the bottom of the page

* Click on view details and the page will be directed to your voter slip

* Click on Print Voter Information’ at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out

In case your name does not appear after the first three steps, it is likely that you are not eligible to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

How to vote without voter ID card

Voters can carry any of the recognised ID cards for polling, ‘Voter ID’ card is not compulsory. Here is a list of valid documents that could be used as identity proofs to vote:

* PAN card

* Aadhaar Card

* Driving Licence

* Passport

* Passbook with photograph issued by a bank or post office

* Pension document for retired personnel * Service ID card issued by a state/central government or a PSU

* MGNREGA job card

* Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

* Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

How to check name in voter list by SMS

To check their names on the voter list, voters can visit electoralsearch.in or install voter helpline app to check their names on the electoral roll. They can also call the Voter Helpline number 1950, accompanied by their STD codes. To check voter list via SMS, voters will have to send ECI<space>EPIC No to 1950.

How to vote (Voting Process at Polling Booth)

* First, polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

* Second, polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

* You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

* Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound.

* Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the candidate serial no, name and symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

* You can press NOTA (None of the Above) if you don’t like any candidate; it’s the last button on the EVM

Voting for the seven-phase parliamentary elections began on April 11 and polling for the other six phases are scheduled to take place on April 18, 23 and 29 and May 6, 12 and 19.