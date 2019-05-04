Akhilesh brings Yogi lookalike on board to hit out at BJP govt

As campaigning came to a close ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav introduced a Yogi Adityanath-lookalike accompanying him in poll rallies. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister posted pictures of a “baba” donning saffron clothes like Adityanath.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh said, “We cannot bring fake God but we bring a ‘baba’ ji. He has left Gorakhpur and is telling truth about the government to everyone in the state.” The jibe was aimed at Adityanath, who was the MP from Gorakhpur before vacating the seat to get elected in the Legislative Council.

हम नक़ली भगवान नहीं ला सकते पर एक बाबा जी लाए हैं। ये हमारे साथ गोरखपुर छोड़ प्रदेश में सबको सरकार की सच्चाई बता रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/GxlS0LYb6z — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 4, 2019

The gimmick is on the lines of Abhinandan Pathak, a PM Narendra Modi lookalike, who campaigned for the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections but has switched over to the Congress in the run-up to the general elections.

Pathak, who has been campaigning for the Congress in various seats, including Jagdalpur, Dantewada, Kondagaon, and Bastar, has drawn attention from the locals who jostle to click selfies with him.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded actor Ravi Kisan from the Gorakhpur seat and is banking upon his celebrity status to garner votes. In 2018, BJP had lost the Gorakhpur bypolls to Nishad party, then part of SP alliance. The party has now merged with the BJP.