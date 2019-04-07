Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Ab hoga NYAY’ – Congress’ campaign tagline banks on minimum income promise

Congress finally has a campaign tagline – “ab hoga nyay”. After brainstorming for weeks and months, the Congress today released its campaign tagline, making it clear that the party is entirely banking on the minimum income guarantee promise to woo the voters.

Advertising

Sources in the Congress claimed that the internal surveys carried out by the party in several states show that the NYAY promise has gained some traction. “But we will have to keep talking about it, simplify it as much as we can, keep communicating it,” a senior Congress leader involved in drawing up the party’s campaign told The Indian Express.

The Indian Express had on March 30 reported that the campaign tagline of the Congress would be centred around the word NYAY. The party had finalised the agencies to execute the campaign a fortnight ago. The creative media work would be executed by a Bangalore agency.

While Percept and Golden Rabbit have been hired for electronic media advertisements at the national and regional levels respectively, Golden Rabbit and Active Media would execute the print advertisements at national and regional levels.

Active Media will also take care of the radio advertisements while Khushi advertising has been hired for cinema advertising.