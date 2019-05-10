‘AAP opened doors for Modi, only Congress and I have fought against him,’ says Rahul Gandhi

With two days left before Delhi goes to polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked the public to vote for the party’s East Delhi candidate, Arvinder Singh Lovely, on May 12.

This is the first time that Gandhi has publicly spoken about AAP’s failure while campaigning in Delhi.

“In the last elections, AAP followed a slogan — ‘Arvind Kejriwal ko CM banao, Narendra Modi ko PM’. AAP had opened the doors for Modi ji. Do not forget this. Only the Congress and I have fought against Modi. You will not find the slogans against Modi ji at AAP’s office. Dum nahi hai bhaiyon aur beheno. I am not scared of Modi… today if Modi is reading from the teleprompter, it because of these lions of the Congress. Lovely ji ko lovely margin se jeetayiye,” he said, while addressing a public meet at Ram Leela Ground in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony.

On the issue of statehood — one of AAP’s main poll planks – Gandhi claimed that the party has failed to address the issue of traders and businessmen in the capital.

“While I was on my way to the venue, I came across posters of Kejriwal saying ‘hum kaam karte rahe, wo kaam rokte rahe’. Achha? Ye jawab jab chunaav lade the tab nahi bola. This is your responsibility. You are ruling Delhi. The backbone of Delhi is being fractured every day due to the sealing drive and you (Kejriwal) claim that nothing can be done. The Congress fought for sealing issue in Parliament,” he said.

“Today, Modi is attacking the Constitution and institutions and AAP can’t defeat the BJP, only the Congress can,” he added.

Earlier in the evening, as the public waited for Rahul to arrive, a new slogan mentioning former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was heard, apart from the usual ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ chants.

Several people shouted “Rajiv Gandhi amar rahe” as local leaders criticised Modi for his comment on the Gandhi family. Modi, during his speech Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of using the warship, INS Viraat, as its “personal taxi” during a holiday when Rajiv Gandhi was at the helm.

Supporters clapped and cheered as songs on ‘Jamnapaar’ played in the background.

“We will make a separate budget for farmers… they will come to know about MSP and technologies, which will be implemented. Ambani took loans… but he is outside… farmers who can’t pay their loans are put in jail. We will change this,” said Gandhi, as he ended his 30-minute speech.