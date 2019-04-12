Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP finalises deal with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) Friday finalised an alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana for the Lok Sabha elections. A formal announcement is expected to be made in a press conference in New Delhi today.

JJP is likely to contest from seven seats while leaving three seats for AAP. Sources said AAP is likely to field its candidates for Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak and Gurgaon. A formal announcement is likely to be made on Friday in this regard.

Earlier, AAP had made efforts to forge an alliance with Congress but the Grand Old Party had refused the offer.

AAP has high hopes in Haryana because of the state’s close proximity to the national capital. However, the party failed to taste success in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when it fielded candidates for all the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and all of them lost their security deposit.

The AAP got just 4.2% votes in Haryana, which was less than the vote share of BSP’s 4.6%. AAP candidates were on fourth place in half of the 10 constituencies.