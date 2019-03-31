Lok Sabha Elections 2019: ‘Delhiites would vote on basis of development issues,’ says AAP candidate Raghav Chadha

The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are “waveless” and the people of Delhi would vote on the basis of local factors affecting their lives, AAP Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha said.

Chadha is one of the seven Lok Sabha candidates fielded by the AAP for the polls. He is being fielded by the party from South Delhi.

In an interview to PTI, the 30-year-old chartered accountant said politics of caste and religion have taken a “back seat” in the upcoming polls and people of Delhi would vote on the basis of development issues.

“I feel caste would not play a role in the upcoming elections. The more any political party tries to divide them (people of Delhi) the more they will lose. Dominating factor would be the promises made by BJP and Congress,” he said.

“It is a waveless election where people would vote on the basis of local factors affecting their lives,” he said.

On the ongoing uncertainty over alliance with Congress in Delhi, Chadha said it looks the Congress is not “serious” about defeating the BJP.

“AAP lost Punjab because BJP transferred votes to the Congress. They ensured BJP votes got transferred to Congress with clinical precision…now Congress is returning the favour by not coming (onboard) with us,” the AAP spokesperson said.

“The BJP wants to punish the people of Delhi because they voted for us in 2015 and that is why they are creating hurdles in our development activities,” he said.

“A full statehood for Delhi would solve the problem,” the 30-year-old said.

On AAP being seen as a new party or “inexperienced” by people, Chadha said the AAP feels this so-called inexperience is “not a pain but a boon”.

“We are elated that we do not have experience that these traditional politicians and these mainstream political parties have that is the experience of indulging in corrupt practices, in criminal activities, in disturbing communal harmony and that is why this inexperience that we have is not a pain but a boon,” he said.

On the issue of full statehood for Delhi, Chadha said the biggest advantage would be that law enforcement agencies would be in the ambit of the elected government and with that the AAP can ensure safety and security to women

“People expect us to provide safety and security and then they realise that police is not with us so once we get statehood then law and order would come fairly and squarely under us and it would be under us and we will ensure we have impeccable law and order in the city and above all safety and security would be provided to all,” he said.

The ruling AAP in the city is fighting Lok Sabha election on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi.

Raising the slogan of ‘Poorna Rajya Banao Jhadu ka Button Dabao’, the party is busy convincing people to vote for AAP to get full statehood for Delhi.

Election to seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be held on May 12.