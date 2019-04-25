Rahul Gandhi will be responsible if Modi-Shah return to power: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be held responsible if “Modi, Shah” return to power. “Want to ask Rahul Gandhi which alliance is formed on Twitter? If Modi, Shah return to power, only Gandhi will be responsible,” Kejriwal said.

Rahul Gandhi, on April 15, tweeted that the Congress was open to an alliance with AAP and was willing to give up four seats for the party, but Kejriwal has taken a U-turn.

Launching the party’s Delhi manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal also said his party will do everything to stop BJP and Modi-Shah duo, adding that he was ready to support any grand alliance after the elections.

“We will do everything to stop the Shah-Modi duo. We will support any grand alliance government. The 2019 election is to save the nation, save the Constitution. We are Indians first, then Hindu or Muslim,” Kejriwal said after releasing the party’s manifesto for the ongoing general elections.

Kejriwal said his focus was on full statehood for Delhi. “We will fight our battle on the issue of getting full statehood for Delhi,” he said.

The party convenor also targetted BJP chief Amit Shah over his “will remove all infiltrators except Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists” comment. Kejriwal said, “Amit Shah’s statement proves that the BJP plans to remove all other religions except these three religions.”

Kejriwal said that the 2019 general elections are a way to save the nation and democracy. He alleged that the BJP was challenging the country’s unity and attacking the culture.

“Our unity is being challenged. The country can be saved only if we don’t get divided across religion and caste lines,” he said.

Delhi, which fights on 7 seats, will vote on May 12.

(With PTI inputs)