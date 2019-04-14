Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP announces candidate from Ludhiana

Advertising

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its youth wing leader Professor Tejpal Singh (32) as candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

He is the state vice-president of AAP youth wing.

An official release from AAP said that Singh is native of Sudhar of Ludhiana and working as an assistant professor at Guru Gobind Singh National College (Narangwal).

He joined AAP as a volunteer in 2014 and is currently AAP youth affairs vice-president of Punjab.

He is a double post graduate from PU Chandigarh in police administration and philosophy and then did Ph.D in jails administration.

2014, senior Supreme Court advocate HS Phoolka had contested from Ludhiana and stood second. AAP was struggling to fill his shoes from Ludhiana seat. With Ludhiana seat candidate announced, party has declared candidates on all thirteen seats in Punjab.