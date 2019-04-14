Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP announces candidate from Ludhianahttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-aam-aadmi-party-aap-candidate-from-ludhiana-tejpal-singh-5675463/

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP announces candidate from Ludhiana

Tejpal Singh is the state vice-president of AAP youth wing. An official release from AAP said that Singh is native of Sudhar of Ludhiana and working as an assistant professor at Guru Gobind Singh National College (Narangwal).

 

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP announces candidate from Ludhiana
Professor Tejpal Singh joined AAP as a volunteer in 2014.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its youth wing leader Professor Tejpal Singh (32) as candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

He is the state vice-president of AAP youth wing.

Click here for more election news

An official release from AAP said that Singh is native of Sudhar of Ludhiana and working as an assistant professor at Guru Gobind Singh National College (Narangwal).

He joined AAP as a volunteer in 2014 and is currently AAP youth affairs vice-president of Punjab.

He is a double post graduate from PU Chandigarh in police administration and philosophy and then did Ph.D in jails administration.

2014, senior Supreme Court advocate HS Phoolka had contested from Ludhiana and stood second. AAP was struggling to fill his shoes from Ludhiana seat. With Ludhiana seat candidate announced, party has declared candidates on all thirteen seats in Punjab.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Farooq Abdullah: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah 'biggest enemies of people'
2 Kamal Nath: Nehru, Indira built Army when Modi didn't even learn to wear pants
3 Will not contest again from Chamundeshwari: Siddaramaiah