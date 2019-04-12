Smriti Irani a ‘serial liar’, ‘falsified records’ of her educational qualifications: Congress

The row over Smriti Irani’s educational qualification reignited Friday, a day after the Union Textile Minister submitted to the Election Commission that she did not complete her graduation from Delhi University.

Advertising

Dubbing Irani a “serial liar”, the Congress called for her disqualification and said that the minister “falsified records” of her educational qualifications and submitted contradictory affidavits to the poll watchdog.

Watch | Congress’ Priyanka Chaturvedi mocks Smriti Irani with Kyunki… song

Irani is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

While addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi launched a stinging attack on Irani and also sang the title track of the popular soap opera ‘Kyuki saas bhi Kabhi bahu thi’ by changing the lyrics to “qualification ke roop badalte hain…(qualification keeps changing)”. Irani used to be one of the lead actors in the popular television show.

“Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had been rubbishing Opposition’s claim that she is not a graduate, yesterday accepted that she enrolled for an undergraduate course in Delhi University but did not complete it,” Chaturvedi said.

Clarifying that the Congress has no issue with “the fact that Smriti Irani is not a graduate,” Chaturvedi said, “the issue here is that she has lied repeatedly on oath and to the courts. People of India will see through these lies and give a befitting political reply to a serial liar!”

It is clear that she has not only “falsified records” but has submitted contradictory affidavits to the EC for which she is guilty of an offence under Section 125A read with Section 33 of the Representation of Peoples Act, the Congress spokesperson said.

“She is also guilty of hiding information in the Delhi University and misusing her influence and power as a Union Minister. Constitutionally, legally and morally, it would be best if she steps down as the Union minister and by publicly accepting these lies,” Chaturvedi said.

It is to be noted that Irani while filing her nomination for the 2004 elections from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, stated that her educational qualification as Bachelor of Arts in 1996 from Delhi University, School of Correspondence. In 2011, Irani while filing her papers for Rajya Sabha mentioned her educational qualification as B.Com. Part-I in 1994 from Delhi University, School of Correspondence. In 2014, while contesting from Amethi against Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, she wrote her educational qualification as B.Com. Part-I in 1994 from School of Open Learning, Delhi University.

Irani was also quoted at a media event in August 2014 that she has a degree from the prestigious Yale University in the US, Chaturvedi added.

Hitting back at the Congress, Irani said she will continue to work hard for Amethi no matter what its leaders say. “In the past five years, there has not been any attack which has not been made against me by the Congress and its ‘chele chapate’ (stooges), nor is there any bad word or disrespect which has not been hurled at me,” Irani said when asked to comment on Chaturvedi’s swipe at her qualifications through a spoof on her hit TV serial.

“I have a message for them… as much as you try, I will work for Amethi against the Congress. No matter what you say, the more you harass me, the harder I’ll work,” she said, adding that the Congress supporters were targeting her because she was taking on the ‘Namdar’ (dynast), referring to Gandhi.