BJP’s victory due to Modi’s visionary leadership, Amit Shah’s dynamism: Rajnath Singh

On a day when the entire country is anxiously awaiting the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah over phone and congratulated them for NDA’s stupendous victory in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Advertising

“The historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hardwork of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground,” he tweeted.

Follow Lok Sabha Election results LIVE Updates | BJP set for second term with full majority, Congress fails to capitalise on Assembly wins

The minister also thanked the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to BJP-led NDA and reposing faith in Narendra Modi’s astute leadership and his vision of ‘New India’. “Shri Modi is now all set to build a new India,” he added.

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA is heading for a second term, possibly with an even bigger majority than 2014 as the BJP is leading in over 290 seats, according to the latest data from the Election Commission.

The BJP is heading for a sweep in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, and has made inroads in West Bengal and Odisha. It is comfortably placed in key states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra despite a strong challenge from the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the Congress has failed to carry forward the momentum from its recent election victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It is, however, faring better in Punjab and Kerala. The full results are expected to be officially declared only late evening.