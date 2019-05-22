Lok Sabha election results: MHA asks states, UTs to stay alert; says calls given in for ‘inciting violence’

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday cautioned all the states and Union Territories against the possibility of violence during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections after “calls were given in various quarters for inciting violence”.

In clear-cut instructions to state chief secretaries and DGPs, the ministry directed the states and UTs to adopt adequate security measures to maintain law and order in all areas.

“The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding the possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow,” a statement issued by the ministry read.

“This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of the counting of votes,” it added.

The notification came after central security agencies received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have given certain statements which may lead to violence and disruption in the counting process, an official said.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting will take place on Thursday.