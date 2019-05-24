‘I do not agree’: Mamata tweets poem after BJP’s double-digit win in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday shared a poem titled ‘I do not agree’ a day after the Trinamool Congress was faced with a stunning competition from the BJP, which won 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The TMC is reduced to 22 seats from 34 that it had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“I am a humble servant of the gentle renaissance raised in Bengal. I do not believe in selling religious aggression,” the poem read, in an apparent swipe at the BJP whose campaign in the state weighed heavily on ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants and allegations that the chief minister does not let people celebrate Hindu religions.

I Do Not Agree

Both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi devoted a major part of their campaign time to Bengal. They addressed 15 rallies each in the state. Both sought to take advantage of the “disenchantment” among Hindus over the growing population of Muslim migrants, a “threat” to the state’s development and security.

On Thursday, when the results were announced declaring a stunning comeback of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata congratulated the winners, but added that “all losers are not losers”.

The poem shared by Mamata today reads, “I keep myself engrossed in numerous duties while you appear to have no such qualms. Is that why you resort to selling aggression in religion? Those who believe in tolerance, let us come together and awaken all.”

Before the results were announced, Mamata had shared another poem called ‘Emergency’. “What did you see this election? Is exile also an emergency?” the poem read.

In the build-up to 2019, the BJP made most of the perceived resentment against Banerjee’s “appeasement” politics. Aware of what the BJP was up to, the TMC chief tried to introduce her own version of the Hindutva narrative, one that invoked the culture and traditions unique to the state — from blowing conch shells to “uludhwani” (ululation at Hindu rituals); from invoking Ma Durga to targeting the BJP over tax notices sent to community puja clubs in Kolkata, and the chanting of mantras.