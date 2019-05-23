Lok Sabha election results: Jyotiraditya Scindia loses from Congress bastion Guna

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindiya Thursday lost to BJP’s KP Yadav from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, a seat which has long been a bastion of the Grand Old Party. The defeat, a surprising one for the Congress, came by a margin of over one lakh twenty thousand votes.

Represented by Scindia since 2002, Guna was one of the two seats in Madhya Pradesh that the Congress retained in the 2014 general elections, though with a much-reduced margin. Before him, the seat was represented by his father Madhav Rao Scindia and grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia.

Yadav, the winning candidate from Guna was Jyotiraditya’s aide till January 2018. He fell out with the Congress after being denied a ticket in the Assembly bypoll for Mungaoli, and joined the BJP. In 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP fielded him from the same constituency but he lost by a narrow margin of around 2,000 votes.

After suffering a setback in the recently held Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where it was upstaged by the Congress after 15 years, BJP improved its performance of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections winning 28 out of total 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The lone seat, not won by the saffron party is that of Chhindwara where Nakul Nath contested his maiden election from.