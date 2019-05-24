Lok Sabha election results: Congress, BJP share spoils in Goa’s two seats

The two Lok Sabha seats in Goa saw close contests, with BJP’s sitting MP Shripad Naik winning himself a fifth term from North Goa, while Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha had a slim lead over his opponent and sitting MP Narendra Sawaikar.

Naik, battling anti-incumbency, said, “The people of North Goa are with Modi ji.”

By evening, Sawaikar conceded defeat to Sardinha, posting on Facebook, “I accept my defeat. I thank everyone for the support and co-operation throughout my tenure as MP.”

BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar saw the results as “mixed responses” from a state where he said a lot of “work now needs to be done to repair the margins”.

“In South Goa, we trailed by a huge margin in Salcete taluka, a predominantly minority-populated region. A majority of the 40 per cent of minority voters in Goa live in this region. They seem to be influenced by the opposition’s false propaganda against the BJP. The absence of (former) chief minister Manohar Parrikar to convince them against the propaganda was also a big reason (for the loss in the seat),” he said.

Salcete, one of the 12 talukas, has shown interesting trends in the past, with Parrikar always trying to woo voters under a programme called “Mission Salcete”, essentially designed to “debunk propaganda and views which said BJP was influencing polarisation”.

“We will have to revisit Salcete,” conceded Tendulkar. “The margins are telling.”

In bypoll, Cong wins Parrikar’s seat after 25 years

Panaji: The Congress on Thursday won the Assembly bypolls to Goa’s prestigious Panaji seat, retained by former Defence Minister and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar since 1994, after 25 years.

Congress’s Atanasio Monserrate won by a margin of 1,758 votes, even as the BJP won by-elections to the three other Assembly seats — Mandrem , Shiroda and Mapusa – that went to the polls along with the two Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP now has 17 MLAs against Congress’s 15 in the 40-member House. “The government will be more stable now with these wins,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

In Shiroda, BJP’s Subash Shirodkar defeated Deepak Dhavalikar of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party by 76 votes. The BJP had earlier pulled a coup by getting two MGP legislators to join the ruling party.

In Panaji, Monserrate polled 8,748 votes against BJP candidate Sidharth Kuncalienkar’s 6,990 votes.

“It shows that without (Manohar) Parrikar, they (BJP) cannot win in the most important seat (in Goa),” Monserrate told the media soon after the final figures were announced. —ENS