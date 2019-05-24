Lok Sabha election results: BJP retains all five seats in Uttarakhand

The BJP won all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, dealing a blow to the Congress, which has failed to revive itself despite two of its big faces — former chief minister Harish Rawat and Pradesh Congress Committee president Pritam Singh — contesting the polls.

While the BJP contested the polls in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national security was a prominent poll theme for the party in a state which has a significant population of defence personnel and ex-servicemen. The Congress found itself on the backfoot on both their factors.

In Haridwar seat, former CM and sitting BJP MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank drubbed Ambrish Kumar of Congress by 2,58,729 votes.

BJP national secretary Tirath Singh Rawat won the Pauri (Garhwal) seat defeating Congress’s Manish Khanduri, the son of his political mentor and sitting MP BC Khanduri, by 3,02,669 votes.

Erstwhile royal Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah defeated Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh by 3,00,586 votes in Tehri Garhwal. BJP’s Ajay Tamta defeated Congress’s Pradeep Tamata by 2,32,986 votes in Almora.

The biggest setback for the party is the defeat of Harish Rawat at the hands of Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar by a margin of 3,39,096 votes. Rawat said, “I will have to now reposition myself as a political leader… I may not contest an election after this.”

Alleging tampering of EVMs, Rawat said, “The BJP has won even in places where there are traditional Congress voters. This shows that tampering of EVMs might be a possibility.”

Dismissing Rawat’s allegation of EVM tampering, Ajay Bhatt said, “Our party workers worked very hard, so I will not accept these allegations.”

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, who headed the BJP’s campaign in the state, said, “I feel happy and vindicated.”