Lok Sabha election results 2019: How Mayawati’s BSP performed in Uttar Pradesh

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is ahead in 12 seats of the 80-seat Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency. Its ally Samajwadi Party is leading on six seats. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance, which was expected to pose a stiff challenge to the BJP, is trailing on a majority of seats. SP had contested on 37 seats while the BSP had fought on 38.

Danish Ali, who made a switch from JD(S) to BSP, is leading by over 70,000 votes in Amroha. Ali was the general secretary of the JD(S) and was instrumental in talks for forging an alliance between the JD(S) and Congress after the Karnataka Assembly polls last year. In Ghazipur, mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s brother, Afzal Ansari, of the BSP is leading by over 60,000 votes against union minister Manoj Sinha. In 2014, Sinha had won the seat by 32,452 votes.

In Ambedkar Nagar, BSP’s Ritesh Pandey is leading by a margin of 94,997 votes against BJP’s Mukut Bihari. In Bijnor, BSP leader Malook Nagar is leading by a margin of 50,099 votes against BJP’s Raja Bharatendra Singh. In 2014, Bharatendra had won by a margin of 205774 votes.

In Ghosi, BSP’s Atul Kumar Singh is leading against BJP’s Harinarayan by over 1 lakh votes. The latter had won the last election by over 1 lakh votes. In Jaunpur also, BJP’s Krishna Pratap Singh KP, who had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is trailing behind BSP’s Shyam Singh Yadav by a margin of over 60,000 votes. While in Lalganj, Sangeeta Azad of the BSP is leading by over 1 lakh votes against the saffron leader Neelam Sonker. Mayawati’s party is also leading on the Machhlishahr seat by a margin of 4,655 votes. In Nagina as well, BSP’s Girish Chandra is leading by a margin of 1,67142 votes against BJP’s Yashwant Singh. Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur is also going to elect BSP leader Haji Fazlur Rehman by 51,231 votes. Ram Shiromani of the BSP is also ahead by 9,393 votes against BJP’s Daddan Mishra in Shrawasti.

In Uttar Pradesh, the overall trends show NDA’s clean sweep with Prime Minister Narendra Modiis leading by over 2 lakh votes in Varanasi, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi trailing against BJP’s Smriti Irani. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Azamgarh against BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav. In 2014, riding on the Modi wave, the BJP won 71 seats that had a major bearing on their national tally of 282.

In the most significant development ahead of the 2019 elections, the BSP and the SP had joined hands to counter the BJP, but going by the trends, the alliance can be seen not making any difference in the vote share.

BSP chief Mayawati was also barred from campaigning for 48 hours over her appealing directly to Muslim voters in Saharanpur and Bareilly districts during a joint rally of the BSP-SP alliance on April 7.