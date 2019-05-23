Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: How celebrities fared this time

Election Results 2019: The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections saw several celebrities, both from the film and sports fraternity, test their popularity at the ballot. Though the final election results are yet to be declared, there is a good chance that a sizable number of them would be attending Parliament this year.

Here’s how the celebrities have fared this election season:

Sunny Deol | Gurdaspur | Punjab

Making his political debut, actor Sunny Deol had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal in April. The actor-turned-politician is leading by over 75,000 votes in Gurdaspur constituency where he is pitted against Sunil Jakhar of the Congress who is seeking re-election from the seat.

Urmila Matondkar | Mumbai North | Maharashtra

In a setback to the Rangeela actor, BJP candidate Gopal Shetty is leading with a wide margin of over four lakh votes in Mumbai North. Urmila had joined the Congress in the presence of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in March.

Mimi Chakraborty | Jadavpur | West Bengal

Actor Mimi Chakraborty opened her political account on a Trinamool Congress ticket after leading by a margin of over two lakh votes from the prestigious Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat. It was in this seat that party chief Mamata Banerjee had trounced CPI(M) veteran and noted lawyer Somnath Chatterjee in 1984.

Nusrat Jahan | Basirhat | West Bengal

Pitted against BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan is set to make an impressive debut by leading in the electoral fight by over two lakh votes.

Adhikary Deepak (Dev) | Ghatal | West Bengal

The Ghatal MP is ahead of former IPS officer and BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh by over one lakh votes. The Indian Express had first reported about Ghosh’s plans of taking a plunge in politics to take “revenge” against the TMC government in the state. “I will definitely join a political party soon. When I followed their (TMC’s) instructions, I was hailed as an honest officer. The moment I started putting my foot down on things I thought were inappropriate, they initiated criminal cases against me. I am determined to give them (TMC) a befitting reply,’’ Ghosh had said.

Moon Moon Sen | Asansol | West Bengal

Trailing Union Minister and BJP candidate Babul Supriyo by over one lakh votes, actor Moon Moon Sen expressed regret over the party losing in the constituency and its overall performance in the state. In a video released by news agency ANI, the TMC candidate told journalists, “I don’t know why we are losing. You (journalist) tell me why are we losing?”

Prakash Raj | Bangalore Central | Karnataka

Actor Prakash Raj, who is contesting from the Bangalore Central constituency, is trailing his rivals — BJP candidate P C Mohan and Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad, who gained more than 3.5 lakh votes each. In Bangalore central, Raj ran an enthusiastic campaign but was not seen in political circles as a serious contender.

Gautam Gambhir | East Delhi

Trends showed the former cricketer is ahead of his rivals — Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely — in East Delhi. Gambhir is in the lead with a margin of over three lakh votes. During the poll campaign, he was accused of circulating derogatory pamphlets against Atishi. Gambhir, however, denied the allegations and accused the AAP of throwing muck in a desperate plan to try and win the election. Speaking to NDTV, he alleged that the AAP had circulated the pamphlets.

Vijender Singh Beniwal | South Delhi

India’s only Olympic bronze-medal winning boxer, Vijender Singh, who is contesting the polls on a Congress ticket from South Delhi constituency, also failed to put up a decent show. BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri is leading by over 3.5 lakh votes in the seat.

Shatrughan Sinha | Patna Sahib | Bihar

Actor-turned-politician and former BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha, who defected to Congress, is trailing Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad by over two lakh votes. While 18 candidates were in the fray in the constituency, the contest was viewed essentially as a direct fight between Sinha and Prasad.

Hema Malini | Mathura | Uttar Pradesh

Hema Malini is all set to retain Mathura, establishing a huge lead of 2,78,629 votes over her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The actor-politician, who led a colourful campaign that inspired many memes on social media, took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for the “stupendous” performance of the BJP. She also thanked her party workers for their support in mounting a strong campaign for her.

Jaya Prada | Rampur | Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is ahead of BJP candidate Jaya Prada from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh by over one lakh votes. After joining the BJP earlier this year, the two-term Lok Sabha MP had described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “brave” leader in whose hands the country was “safe”.

Kirron Kher | Chandigarh

Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher is heading for a second consecutive term as MP from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, as per trends available from the EC office. Kher is leading over her nearest rival Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress by a margin of over 30,000 votes.

Krishna Poonia | Jaipur Rural | Rajasthan

Contesting against shooter-turned-politician Rajyavardhan Rathore Rathore from Jaipur Rural is Krishna Poonia, a track-and-field athlete. She is trailing by over three lakh votes.