Lok Sabha Election results 2019 for West Bengal: Exit poll, results date, constituency-wise results

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019 for West Bengal (WB): West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha – the third largest after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra – is going to polls in seven phases. With polling in six phases already over, where a high voter turnout was recorded despite sporadic violence, elections in nine seats are left in Bengal, including capital Kolkata. With CPI(M) no more a force to reckon with and Congress’ shrinking presence in the state, the ruling TMC, which ended 34 years of Left rule under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, is facing a tough challenge this time around from BJP.

The election campaigning saw a heated exchange between the two parties as BJP’s star campaigners Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah targeted Mamata Banerjee over alleged appeasement of Muslim voters.

Super cyclone Fani also triggered a political storm between Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee, with the latter saying she doesn’t consider Modi as the country’s prime minister.

The mudslinging didn’t only stop there, with Banerjee saying she wanted to give the prime minister a “tight slap of democracy”. The remark was in response to PM Modi calling TMC a “toll collector” party.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC swept the state, winning 34 seats while BJP and the Left front managed to bag only two seats apiece. Congress secured only four seats in the state.

Exit polls predicted major gains for the BJP in West Bengal, where the party had won two seats in 2014. A few surveys suggested that the ruling TMC would win 24 seats while the BJP would bag 16 seats. While the Congress is expected to win two seats, exit polls drew a blank for the Left.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 for West Bengal (WB) Date:

Counting of votes the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 23. The results will be announced by the Election Commission of India and will be available on their website.

WB (West Bengal) Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Schedule

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 with two seats going to polls. In the last phase on May 19, nine seats will go to polls.

Phase No of seats Polling Date Results Date 1 2 April 11, 2019 May 23, 2019 2 3 April 18, 2019 3 5 April 23, 2019 4 8 April 29, 2019 5 7 May 6, 2019 6 8 May 12, 2019 7 9 May 19, 2019

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 for West Bengal Constituency Wise Results

