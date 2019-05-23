Election Commission of India Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: How to Check live counting on ECI website eciresults.nic.in

Election Commission of India (ECI) Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: After successfully organising voting in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India will declare the results for the elections on May 23 (Thursday).

The campaigning for the last phase of elections ended on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing press conferences at the party headquarters. PM Modi presented a report card of the saffron party’s campaigning as well as the performance of his government, asserting that the BJP will come to power again with a thumping majority all by itself.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi held a joint press conference and claimed that the “Election Commission’s role in these polls has been biased and it has issued orders keeping in mind PM Modi’s schedule.” Gandhi further added that his party had dismantled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideology. Gandhi said that PM Modi had a huge opportunity when he came into power five years ago, but he lost “the sight of the real picture” now.

As per the poll body, 8.4 crore first-time voters exercised their right to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The number is 1.5 crore more than those in 2014.

In these elections, voters across 543 constituencies cast their votes in seven phases of polling. In the first phase of polling, 91 constituencies went into polls, while 97 constituencies voted in the second phase. 51 constituencies went on polls in the third phase, 71 constituencies went on polls in the fourth phase, and 51 constituencies cast their votes in the fifth phase of polling. In the sixth and seventh phase, 59 constituencies each cast their votes. The polling for the Lok Sabha elections ended on May 19 (Sunday).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been given clean chits in nine cases by the Election Commission while campaigning.

Here’s how you can check results on EC website:

Step 1: Go to https://www.eci.gov.in/. Under the news ticker, you will see options like General Election 2019, EVM, Voter Education, etc.

Step 2: Click on General Election 2019 option.

Step 3: You will be directed to the election page. Under the results section, click on http://eciresults.nic.in/

Step 4: The link will direct you to the main results page where constituency-wise results will be displayed.

Step 5: You can also check state-wise results. Under the drop-down beside select state, you will get a list of states. Select any one and results for that particular state will be displayed.

Step 6: There are three links provided on the results page which help you to check results in three ways – party-wise, constituency-wise all candidates, and constituency-wise trends.