Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: When, where and how to check live results

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019 Date: The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which were held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, will be declared on May 23, ten days before the term of the current House expires. This was the first general election where voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units were completely deployed. The two-month-long political battle involved close to 90 crore voters.

How to Check Live Lok Sabha Election Results Counting Online

The 17th Lok Sabha election results will be declared on May 23. You can check the live counting results via the official website of the Election Commission http://www.eci.gov.in as well as indianexpress.com. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 23 at various counting centres across the country.

Steps to access lok sabha elections results on EC’s official website

1. Open the Election Commission of India’s official website, https://eci.gov.in/

2. Click on the menu on top-left of the page

3. Click on General Election 2019 under the Election tab

4. Click on Results, and you will get the full result page – http://eciresults.nic.in/

Lok Sabha election results will be available on indianexress.com as well.

A look at polling in seven phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule: Phase I

The first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections kicked off on April 11 where polls were held for 91 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states and union territories. A total of 69.43 voting percentage was recorded.

The second phase saw a turnout of 61.12 voters exercising their franchise in 95 constituencies across 12 states and one union territory on April 18. West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 75.27 per cent whereas Jammu & Kashmir recorded the lowest with 43.37 per cent.

Nearly 66 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 117 Lok Sabha constituencies for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections spread over 13 states and 2 Union Territories on April 23.

A total of 64 per cent turnout was recorded in 71 parliamentary constituencies across nine states on April 29. Despite violence in several areas across the state, West Bengal registered the highest voter turnout of 76 per cent in this phase.

Amid reports of violence and EVM malfunctioning, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections saw a voter turnout of 62.56% on May 6. A total of 51 constituencies across seven states went to polls which sealed the fate of political heavyweights including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, union minister Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani.

An average of 63.3 per cent voter turnout was recorded in 59 seats spread across UP, Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha on May 12, according to data compiled by the Election Commission. West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout of 80%, inspite of incidents of sporadic violence. Delhi witnessed the lowest voter turnout of 58%.

The voter turnout for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections was recorded at 61 per cent in 59 constituencies across eight states on May 19 with few incidents of violence reported in some areas, the Election Commission told reporters in the national capital.