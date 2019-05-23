Election Results 2019: How to check state-wise results on election commission of india websites

Election Commission of India (ECI) Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which were held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, will be declared on May 23, ten days before the term of the current House expires. This was the first general election where voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units were completely deployed. The two-month-long political battle involved close to 90 crore voters.

How to Check Live Lok Sabha Election Counting Results Online

The 17th Lok Sabha election results will be declared on May 23. You can check the live counting results via the official website of the Election Commission http://www.eci.gov.in as well as on indianexpress.com.

Steps to access lok sabha elections results on EC’s official website

1. Open the Election Commission of India’s official website, https://eci.gov.in/

2. Click on the menu on top-left of the page

3. Click on General Election 2019 under the Election tab

4. Click on Results, and you will get the full result page – http://eciresults.nic.in/

How to Check State Wise results on Election Commission CEO Websites

The state wise results can be checked on the Election Commission Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) websites listed below. The number of constituencies in each state are shown in brackets.

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1) – http://as1.and.nic.in/newelection/index.php

2. Andhra Pradesh (25) – http://ceoandhra.nic.in/ceoap_new/ceo/index.html

3. Arunachal Pradesh (2) – http://ceoarunachal.nic.in/

4. Assam (14) – http://ceoassam.nic.in/

5. Bihar (40) – http://ceobihar.nic.in/

6. Chandigarh (1) – https://ceochandigarh.gov.in/

7. Chhattisgarh (11)- https://ceochhattisgarh.nic.in/

8. Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) – http://ceodnh.nic.in/

9. Daman and Diu (1)- http://ceodaman.nic.in/default.asp

10. Goa (2) – https://ceogoa.nic.in/

11. Gujarat (27) – https://ceo.gujarat.gov.in/Default

12. Haryana (10) – http://ceoharyana.nic.in/

13. Himachal Pradesh (2) – https://himachal.nic.in/index.php?lang=1&dpt_id=6

14. Jammu and Kashmir (6)- http://ceojammukashmir.nic.in/

15. Jharkhand (14) – http://www.jharkhand.gov.in/ceo

16. Karnataka (28)- https://www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in/

17. Kerala (20)- http://www.ceo.kerala.gov.in/home.html;jsessionid=530C30FBD1BE2143590A327F03F0D72F

18. Lakshadweep (1)- http://ceolakshadweep.gov.in/home.html;jsessionid=22CBC48BE8D102DC74BFBF653898F690

19. Madhya Pradesh (29) – http://ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in/

20. Maharashtra (49) – https://ceo.maharashtra.gov.in/

21. Manipur (2) – https://ceomanipur.nic.in/

22. Meghalaya (2) – http://ceomeghalaya.nic.in/

23. Mizoram (1) – https://ceomizoram.nic.in/ (not opening)

24. Nagaland (1) – http://ceonagaland.nic.in/

25. NCT of Delhi (7) – https://ceodelhi.nic.in/default.aspx

26. Odisha (22) – http://ceoorissa.nic.in/main.html

27. Puducherry (1) – https://www.ceopuducherry.py.gov.in/

28. Punjab (13) – http://ceopunjab.nic.in/

29. Rajasthan (25) – https://www.ceorajasthan.nic.in/

30. Sikkim (1) – http://ceosikkim.nic.in/

31. Tamil Nadu (39) – http://www.elections.tn.gov.in/

32. Telangana (18) – https://ceotelangana.nic.in/

33. Tripura (2) – http://ceotripura.nic.in/

34. Uttar Pradesh (81)- http://ceouttarpradesh.nic.in/

35. Uttarakhand (5) – http://ceo.uk.gov.in/

36. West Bengal (42) – http://ceowestbengal.nic.in/