Election Results 2019: Vote counting date and time

Election Results 2019 Date: While a series of exit polls for the high octane Lok Sabha elections 2019 predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA, the counting of votes on May 23 (Thursday) at 8 am will present the final picture. Polling for the Lok Sabha elections was done in seven phases.

Although exit polls have been reasonably accurate in the past, they have gone wrong too, most notably in 2004 when they suggested that the BJP-led NDA under Atal Bihari Vajpayee would return to power. In 2014, however, they projected a strong swing towards the BJP-led NDA.

Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country this year. An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the six phases. With over 90 crore voters this poll season, the counting of votes is a tedious process.

Here is all you need to know:

Counting timings

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 23 and the results will be declared the same day. While trends should begin emerging by noon, a clearer picture will only be available late afternoon. The final official result will be declared by the Election Commission either late at night or on May 24 morning.

Key constituencies

Here is look at the key constituencies and the contestants:

* Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Narendra Modi (BJP), Ajay Rai (Congress) and Shalini Yadav (SP)

*Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Smriti Irani (BJP)

* Raebareli (UP): Sonia Gandhi (Congress), Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)

*Lucknow (UP): Rajnath Singh (BJP), Poonam Sinha (SP), Acharya Pramod Krishnam (Congress)

*Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Digvijaya Singh (Congress), Sadhvi Pragya Thakur (BJP)

*Gurdaspur (Punjab): Sunny Deol (BJP), Sunil Jakhar (Congress)

*Amritsar (Punjab): Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP), Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Congress)

*Begusarai (Bihar): Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Tanveer Hassan (RJD)

*Wayanad (Kerala): Rahul Gandhi (Cong), PP Suneer (CPI), Thushar Vellapally(BDJS)

*Azamgarh (UP): Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ (BJP)

* Hisar (Haryana): Dushyant Chautala (JJP), Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress), Brijendra Singh (BJP)

* Rohtak (Haryana): Key contestants: Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress), Arvind Sharma (BJP), Dharamvir (INLD)

* Sonipat (Haryana): Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress), Ramesh Chander Kaushik (BJP), Digvijay Chautala (JJP), Surender Chhikara (INLD)

* Mainpuri (UP): Mulayam Singh Yadav of SP and Prem Singh Shakya of BJP

* Asansol (West Bengal): Babul Supriyo (BJP), Moon Moon Sen (TMC)

* Kendrapara (Odisha): Baijayant Panda (BJP), Anubhav Mohanty (BJP), Dharanidhar Nayak (Cong)