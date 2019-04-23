PM’s post cannot be bought by money from Saradha, Narada: Modi to Mamata Banerjee

Hours after casting his vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday raked up the issue of Sharda scam in West Bengal. Addressing a poll rally in Asansol, the prime minister, targetting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that the position of PM cannot be bought in an auction by the money gained from Saradha and Narda (scams).

“Mutthi bhar seatein ladkar hamari ‘didi’ PM ban’ne ka sapna bhi dekh rahi hain, agar auction se PM ka pad mil jaata to Congress aur didi, dono auction mein, jo maal luta usko lekar aa jaate. Didi, ye PM pad auction mein nahi hai jo Sharda, Narada ke paiso se kharida jaa sake. (Just by fighting a handful of seats, ‘didi’ is dreaming of becoming the PM, if the position was secured through auction, both didi and Congress would have brought the looted money. Didi, this PM’s position is not in an auction which can be bought by the money from the Saradha, Narda (scams) money),” the prime minister said.

“Didi (Mamata Banerjee) abusing Modi and getting angry with EC is a reflection of her frustration in the face of imminent defeat,” the PM added.

Reacting to the TMC relying on foreign actors for campaigning in West Bengal, the prime minister said, “First she (Banerjee) made infiltrators her cadres … Now she is bringing people from foreign countries to campaign for her. I really pity her.” It is to be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs had cancelled the business visa of Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and issued him a ‘leave India’ notice following complaints that he campaigned for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, questioning the timing of the polls, Banerjee alleged that the voting process was dragged for three months at the behest of the BJP. “It’s our bad luck that Lok Sabha elections are being held in peak summer. It’s so hot now. People have to cast their votes battling this heat. “Last year, we (West Bengal government) had finished the panchayat elections by March (last year). But they (the BJP) dragged the general election till May,” she said.