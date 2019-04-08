Lok Sabha elections: How does BJP’s manifesto stacks up against the Congress’

With less than three days to go for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the BJP’s manifesto titled “Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat” to deliver on 75 promises by India’s 75th year of Independence.

Congress’ manifesto, titled “Hum Nibhayenge”, was released by party president Rahul Gandhi at an event at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi last week.

Both parties have promised a slew of measures in sectors ranging from education to healthcare to national security. Here is a comparison of the promises made by the two parties:

National security

The saffron party has made national security its top priority in the poll manifesto. With a focus on a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, strengthening the armed forces and combating infiltration, the party said the security forces would continue to get a free hand in dealing with terrorism.

Congress, on the other hand, has promised deployment of specialist battalions, recruitment of additional personnel and re-establishment of the national security advisory board.

Farmers

While the Congress said that failure of farm loan repayment will be considered civil, and not a criminal offence, the BJP has vowed to double the farmers’ income by 2022.

Poverty

The saffron party has announced to reduce poverty to single digits by 2030, whereas the Congress has guaranteed a cash transfer of Rs 72,000 to 20 per cent of the poorest under its proposed ‘Nyuntam aay yojana’ (NYAY) scheme.

Unemployment

Four lakh government jobs will be filled before March 2020, the Congress announced in its manifesto. The BJP, on the other hand, has not explicitly mentioned about jobs in its manifesto but has promised to launch a new scheme to provide collateral-free credit up to 50 lakh for entrepreneurs.

NRC

On the controversial National Register of Citizens, the Congress said it will ensure that no citizen of India is excluded from the final list. The BJP has vowed to implement the same in a phased manner across the country if it retains power.