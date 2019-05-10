Lok Sabha election LIVE updates: Pitroda’s ‘Hua so hua’ remark sums up Congress’ arrogance, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election LIVE updates: Pitroda’s ‘Hua so hua’ remark sums up Congress’ arrogance, says PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-election-live-updates-pm-modi-amit-shah-rahul-gandhi-priyanka-gandhi-election-campaign5720756/
2019 Lok Sabha Election Live News: Campaigning for the last two phases of Lok Sabha elections have intensified with leaders from the ruling and opposition parties shifting their focus to Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh today. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Rohtak (Haryana), Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Hoshiarpur (Punjab), BJP chief Amit Shah will address two public meetings in Haryana (Hisar and Charkhi Dadri).
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in support of Pawan Kumar Bansal, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh while his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Uttar Pradesh today.
PM Modi and Vadra held separate rallies in the capital on Wednesday. Vadra, who held roadshows alongside Sheila Dikshit and party’ South Delhi candidate Vijender Singh, asked people to come out and vote against BJP’s false promises.
Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign today ahead of the sixth phase on May 12.
BJP, MNS workers clash in Thane; two arrested
Activists of the BJP and Raj Thackeray-led MNS clashed over the issue of mango stalls set up by hawkers on footpaths, police said Friday. Police arrested two persons and resorted to cane charge to bring the situation under control after the clash in the Naupada locality late Thursday night, they said.
(PTI)
Amit Shah could be next home minister if Modi returns to power: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday urged voters to think before casting their votes “as BJP chief Amit Shah would be the home minister if the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected”. Read more here
Sam Pitroda’s 1984 riots remark: Will Rahul Gandhi ‘oust his Guru’, asks Arun Jaitley
Upping the ante against Sam Pitroda over his reported “hua to hua” comment on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Union Minister Arun Jaitley Friday wondered if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will “oust his Guru” for showing no remorse over the killings. Read more here
PM Modi on Sam Pitroda's ‘Hua to Hua’ reaction
While addressing a rally in Rohtak, prime minister Modi said, "Hua so hua'- the three words that sum up Congress's arrogance were uttered yesterday by one of its most senior leaders, he said this on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This leader is one of the closest people to the Gandhi family. Many Sikhs in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were targeted during the 1984 riots but today Congress is saying 'Hua so Hua'.
Why does PM Modi repeat lies without verifying facts: Chidambaram on INS Viraat row
Former Union minister P Chidambaram claimed Friday that “another lie of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was blown away”, a day after a former naval official punctured the latter’s claims that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had used warship INS Viraat as a “personal taxi” for a family holiday. Read more here
While Priyanka Gandhi held a rally in Ramlila Maidan, which marked her first public address in the national capital for the elections, Gandhi held roadshows in North East and South Delhi constituencies. The prime minister, in an apparent reference to the ruling Aam Admi Party Delhi, said those who came to change the country, changed themselves instead.
Priyanka Gandhi who was seen holding roadshows alongside Sheila Dikshit and party’ South Delhi candidate Vijender Singh asked people to come out and vote against BJP’s false promises. All seven seats of the national capital go to polls on Sunday. With alliance between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party failing to materialise, the three-way contest is being keenly watched.
