Lok Sabha election LIVE updates: Pitroda’s ‘Hua so hua’ remark sums up Congress’ arrogance, says PM Modi

2019 Lok Sabha Election Live News: Campaigning for the last two phases of Lok Sabha elections have intensified with leaders from the ruling and opposition parties shifting their focus to Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh today. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Rohtak (Haryana), Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Hoshiarpur (Punjab), BJP chief Amit Shah will address two public meetings in Haryana (Hisar and Charkhi Dadri).

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in support of Pawan Kumar Bansal, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh while his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Uttar Pradesh today.

PM Modi and Vadra held separate rallies in the capital on Wednesday. Vadra, who held roadshows alongside Sheila Dikshit and party’ South Delhi candidate Vijender Singh, asked people to come out and vote against BJP’s false promises.