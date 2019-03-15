SC seeks EC reply on Opposition’s plea for counting of VVPAT slips in Lok Sabha polls

The Supreme Court Friday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a response on a plea moved by Opposition leaders seeking counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips of 50 per cent of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in each constituency before the 2019 Lok Sabha results are declared.

Advertising

The notice was issued by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna who listed the Opposition’s plea to be next heard on March 25, asking the ECI to depute an officer to assist the court. The plea was filed by several opposition leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others.

The opposition parties have been continuously questioning the authenticity of the EVMs, demanding a recall of ballot system for the Lok Sabha elections in the past. The ECI had recently announced the schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election which begins April 11 and ends with the declaration of results on May 23.

The plea also sought quashing of the EC guidelines, according to which verification will be conducted for VVPAT paper slips of only one randomly selected polling station of an Assembly constituency in case of Assembly polls and each Assembly segment in case of Lok Sabha elections.

“A 50% randomised verification in each assembly constituency/assembly segment is a reasonable sample size to both (a) allay the fears of the general public with regard to EVM tampering and; (b) be a statistically significant sample size to ensure that EVMs are working properly,” the plea said.