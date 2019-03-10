Lok Sabha election dates to be announced today at 5 pm

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the Lok Sabha election schedule on Sunday at 5 pm. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will announce the dates at a press conference at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct will immediately come into force.

Dates are also likely to be announced for assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha. Some political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have also sought simultaneous elections in the state.

The Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in several phases, are likely to begin as early as end of March and conclude by mid-May, and the results will be announced soon after. President Ram Nath Kovind will then invite members of the 17th Lok Sabha and swear-in the new government.

In the run-up to the high-stakes polls, several Opposition parties have banded together in the hope of wresting power from the BJP, which registered a thumping victory in the 2014 polls.

The term of the 16th Lok Sabha will come to an end on June 3, 2019. According to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, 133 bills were passed during the 16th Lok Sabha, which held sessions from June 2014 and February 2019. The House worked a total of 1,615 hours — 40 per cent less time than the average number of hours (2,689) spent by previous Lower Houses that completed full-term.