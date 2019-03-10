When will EC announce Lok Sabha election dates?

The dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be announced by the Election Commission of India Sunday. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will announce the schedule at 5 pm today at a press conference at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Dates are also likely to be announced for assembly polls in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha.

The multi-phased polls are likely to be spread over seven to eight phases, starting from the end of March to mid-May. The results are expected to be out soon after. President Ram Nath Kovind will then invite members of the 17th Lok Sabha and swear-in a new government.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force. Amongst other things, the code bars the government from announcing policy decisions.

It is likely that the EC will hold Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the General Elections. Some political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have also sought simultaneous elections in the state.

In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May. While the first phase polling was on April 7, the last phase was on May 12.