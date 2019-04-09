BJP focus on farmers, Bharat: interest-free loans, pension

With farmers’ antagonism seen as having cost the party dear in three recent state elections, the BJP made an effort to woo the community with several promises, including interest-free loan up to Rs 1 lakh and pension scheme for small and marginal farmers after they cross 60 years, in its election manifesto released on Monday.

The manifesto — called Sankalp Patra — also promises to bring down the percentage of families below the poverty line (BPL) to single digit, provide subsidised sugar to 80 crore families, and self-employment opportunities for transgender youths, among others.

A BJP-led government will invest Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years in the agriculture sector and rural areas, it says.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Narendra Modi government is committed to doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

Another promise, which Modi highlighted in his address to the gathering at the party headquarters for the manifesto release, is the party’s commitment to create a new ministry of water, unifying the water management functions and approaching the issue of water management holistically. The party document states, “We will launch Jal Jivan Mission under which we will introduce a special programme, Nal se Jal, to ensure piped water connection to every household by 2024.”

Showing the importance given to farmers’ issues, the manifesto has the promise on “doubling farmers’ income” in the second chapter — after the one on national security. “We will launch a pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers in the country to ensure social security to them on reaching 60 years, and will provide short-term new agriculture loans up to Rs 1 lakh at zero interest rate for one to five years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount,” the manifesto states.

Aiming to achieve self-sufficiency in the food sector, the BJP pledged to launch an oil seeds mission to increase production, and provide subsidised sugar at Rs 13 per kg each month to 80 crore families covered under the National Food Security (NFS) Act.

The party promised to allocate Rs 10,000 crore to ensure availability of storage and marketing tools and infrastructure such as ice-boxes, cold storage, ice plants and others for small and traditional fishermen.

The manifesto promises several welfare schemes for small traders, including establishment of a national traders’ welfare board and creation of a national policy for retail trade.

The party said it will continue to give special attention to 115 “aspirational districts” identified by the Modi government and focus on growth in eastern India.

Emphasising on the party’s vision of “sabka saath, sabka vikas” (together with all, development for all), the manifesto states, “The creation of an open and egalitarian society is central to the philosophy of the BJP.”

Anganwadi and preschool system will be strengthened to ensure that cases of disabilities are detected at an early stage and offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits by divyang (specially-abled), according to the manifesto.

For the elderly, the BJP promised to strengthen the “Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana” to ensure that the poor among the senior citizens receive aid and assistance in a timely manner.