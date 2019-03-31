Uddhav Thackeray at Amit Shah’s show of strength, says ‘reciprocated his goodwill gesture’

PRESENTING A united front, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday attended a roadshow and a rally in Ahmedabad in support of Amit Shah and later accompanied him to Gandhinagar, where the BJP president filed his nomination papers for his maiden Lok Sabha election.

Prior to the filing of his nomination, a four-kilometre roadshow saw Shah in an open vehicle along with Uddhav, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal and other leaders. Shah then drove to Gandhinagar and submitted nomination papers to the district collector in the presence of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Singh, Uddhav and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. A public rally was held before the roadshow.

While the Shah-Uddhav bonhomie came as a pleasant surprise to many within the saffron brigade, it invited criticism from NCP.

Explaining his decision, Uddhav said, “Earlier, Amit Shah had come to visit me at Matoshree in Mumbai. Today, I reciprocated his goodwill gesture by visiting him in Ahmedabad. During our meeting in Mumbai, all differences between Shiv Sena and BJP were resolved.”

“The Shiv Sena and BJP are working together. We share a common ideology and leader, unlike the Opposition parties, which are still grappling with leadership problems,” he added.

Maintaining that Hindutva is the common agenda that has united Sena and BJP, Uddhav said: “Our parties will work together to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-elected.”

On February 18, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav, in the presence of Shah, had declared the pre-poll alliance in Mumbai.

When contacted, Fadnavis said, “Today, we have projected a united picture of the NDA. It shows how BJP and all its alliance partners are working together as one parivar. Our goal is to ensure thumping majority for Modiji in the polls.”

A state BJP leader said that Shah and Uddhav’s meeting in Gujarat will help bring together Sena and BJP workers at the grassroot level. “There are still teething problems in some constituencies. The image of big two leaders often makes a positive impact on the workers.”

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar described the Sena-BJP alliance as natural. “Yeh, dosti hum nahi todenge…”

However, the NCP took on Uddhav over his visit to Gujarat. “There can not be turncoat tigers…” NCP leader Ajit Pawar tweeted. The tiger is the Sena’s logo.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “Till recently, Shiv Sena had described Modi and Shah as Afzal Khan’s army. They had questioned Modi and Shah’s politics and ill-treatment meted to regional parties and allies. Unfortunately, for power, Thackeray has come down on his knees to please Modi and Shah.”