This election is about taking revenge for martyrs, says Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said the 2019 general election is to take revenge for the country’s slain soldiers and paramilitary personnel.

Addressing a rally in Jalore, which votes on Monday, Shah said, “This is an election to ensure the security of the country; this is an election to raise the honour of the nation; this is an election to take revenge for the martyred; this is an election to teach a lesson to terrorists; this is an election to give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Tell me, can anyone else, other than Modi-ji, give terrorists a befitting reply? Can anyone (other than Modi) teach Pakistan a lesson?”

Earlier, Shah began his address by paying tribute to five CRPF personnel from the state who were killed in the Pulwama attack. He said that Marwar region is known for its courage and bravery and that the “blast” for a nuclear test also took place in Rajasthan’s Pokhran.

Shah arrived in the state from Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination. As per Shah, the Jalore visit was his 259th trip during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He said that wherever he went, he heard only one slogan: “Modi, Modi, Modi, Modi, Modi.”

Attacking the Congress, Shah mimicked Rahul Gandhi and said that Rahul asks for accountability for BJP government’s five years but he should first give “hisaab” (account) of five generations and 55 years to the people.

“Rahul-baba says that he will ensure NYAY for the poor. Bhaiyya Rahul, you have been in power for five generations and 55 years. Jawaharlal-ji, Indira-ji, Rajiv-ji, Sanjay-ji, Sonia-ji, and now Rahul Baba has come. For five generations, apart from giving slogans for the poor, have you done anything else?”

He compared it to the work done by the Modi government in its five years, saying that 7 crore poor households got a gas stove free of cost, 2.5 crore poor received electricity connections, 2 crore people were allotted a home, 8 crore got toilets and 50 crore people have been covered under the health insurance scheme.

He said that while the Manmohan Singh-led government spent Rs 1,09,000 crore on Jalore in five years, the Modi government had spent Rs 3,78,000 crore. He said this is the “hisaab” of the BJP government.