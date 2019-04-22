Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi nomination papers valid, says district returning officer

Amethi district returning officer Ram Manohar Mishra Monday declared Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s election affidavit as valid, news agency ANI reported.

Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers came under scrutiny after four Amethi residents and a person from Delhi alleged that they contained discrepancies in regard to his identity and educational qualifications.

They claimed that Rahul Gandhi completed Bachelor of Arts from Rollins College, Florida in 1994 but did not declare it in his affidavit. The complainants also claimed that Rahul completed M.Phil from Trinity College in 2004-2005 and not 1995 as his affidavit stated.

Objections were also raised about Gandhi’s identity, alleging that his Cambridge University degree mentions his name as “Raul Vinci” and not Rahul Gandhi. One of the complainants, Dhuvra Lal Manohar, alleged that the Congress president had, in 2004, declared that he held shares in a company in Britain named Backops Ltd, whose company records mention his nationality as “British” and address as “the United Kingdom”.

Another complainant Afzal Waris said that Gandhi’s nomination papers should be rejected on the grounds that the stamp paper used to file them was procured from New Delhi instead of from Amethi.

The objections were raised by Amethi residents Afzal Waris, Dhuvra Lal Manohar and Suresh Kumar Shukla, and New Delhi resident Suresh Chandra.