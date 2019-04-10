Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to file his nomination from Amethi todayhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-election-2019-pm-modi-rallies-amit-shah-rahul-gandhi-amethi-nomination-5667985/
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to file his nomination from Amethi today
Lok Sabha Election 2019, General Election 2019 India: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination. Rahul is also scheduled to hold two rallies in Bihar and West Bengal.
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Amethi Wednesday to file his nomination papers. He will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi. The Congress president will hold a roadshow from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination. Rahul is also scheduled to hold two rallies in Bihar and West Bengal.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two public rallies in Gujarat and Goa, BJP chief Amit Shah will hold two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and a road show in Bengaluru.
Yesterday, PM Modi had held rallies in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, where he said: “We were, are, and will always remain nationalists”. While Rahul Gandhi took on the PM saying he is “not only a thief but also a coward” who avoids a direct debate.
PM Modi to address rallies in Gujarat and Goa today; Rahul Gandhi will file nomination from Amethi. Follow LIVE updates:
Congress' identity is linked to corruption under many names: PM Modi
A new name has been added to the list of corruption by Congress. Congress' identity is linked to corruption under many names. But now a new scam, along with evidence, has been added to the account of Congress leaders - Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala. Congress has snatched away food from poor children, snatched away their meal and is filling the stomach of its own leaders. Congress is looting the money designated for pregnant women, says PM Modi in Gujarat.
PM Modi in Gujarat: Are you proud of the work done by your son, this chowkidaar?
I have come here to give you an account of the work done in five years. I have come here to take your order for the next five years. Are you proud of the work done by your son, this chowkidaar? Are you proud that there is not a single blot of corruption? says PM Modi in Gujarat.
PM Modi to address public rally in Gujarat's Junagadh
EC issues notice to producers of two serials for poll code violation
The Election Commission (EC) has issued show cause notices to producers of two TV serials following allegations that the shows were violating the model code of conduct by promoting various government schemes. Maharashtra's additional chief electoral officer Dilip Shinde on Wednesday said complaints were received of violation of the poll code by two serials being aired on Zee TV and &TV.
"Taking cognisance of the complaints, the EC on Tuesday issued notices to producers of the respective serials, asking them to reply within a day," Shinde said. Further action will be taken after receiving their replies, he said. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi to file his nomination papers
Rahul Gandhi has reached Amethi to file his nomination papers. He has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, he will again face BJP's Smriti Irani who is likely to file her nomination papers on Thursday. This time, the Congress president is contesting from two Lok sabha constituencies.
Keep us in the loop: Election Commission and I-T Dept tell each other on poll money
With the Election Commission under fire for not stepping in amid continuing tax raids on mostly Opposition leaders, the poll panel reiterated its advice to the Revenue Secretary and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a meeting Tuesday to maintain neutrality and keep the EC informed in case of suspected use of illicit money for polls.
West Bengal: Polling parties depart with EVMs for their respective polling stations in Alipurduar parliamentary constituency; Visuals from Alipurduar DCRC College pic.twitter.com/SETZ7oF19H
In Andhra’s largest constituency, this tiny fishing village is at centre of Pawan Kalyan’s poll campaign
For the approximately 20,000 voters of Gangavaram, pollution is a major issue, as a result of which it is one of the core issues of Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan’s election campaign. Kalyan is contesting from Gajuwaka, which is Andhra Pradesh’s largest assembly constituency in terms of electorate (over 3 lakh voters) and includes Gangavaram.
The Jana Sena chief has a solution for Gangavaram: he has promised to shift the approximately 6,000 homes to a pollution-free zone. Gangavaram has already moved once before. Nearly four decades ago, the village, mainly consisting of fisherfolk, was moved to its present location when the state-owned Visakhapatnam steel plant was built. Read more here
Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad show: Is it in India or Pakistan?
Stepping up his attack on Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday likened Wayanad, the second seat from where the Congress president is contesting, to Pakistan, saying “when a procession is taken out, you cannot make out whether it is India or a Pakistan procession”. This was an apparent reference to the large number of Indian Union Muslim League flags seen in Gandhi’s procession when he filed his nomination papers from Wayanad on April 4. Read more here
TMC leaders will meet CEC to raise issues on 17th button NOTA in EVMs in Darjeeling
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Parliamentary constituencies will undergo polling tomorrow
Jammu & Kashmir: Visuals from Rajouri as polling parties leave for their respective polling stations. Two Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow, in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/Nzm1oZWPWL
Assam: Five Parliamentary seats will vote on April 11
Assam: Visuals from Dibrugarh as polling parties leave for their respective polling stations. Five Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow, in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/xIzFeO91EL
NaMo TV beams political content as pre-poll silence kicks in
At 5 pm on Tuesday, 48 hours before voters in 91 constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories will conclude voting in the first phase of the General Election, the period of election silence kicked in, disallowing further campaigning in any form in the poll-bound constituencies by political parties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. In Latur, Modi slammed the Congress for 'taking away' Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's voting rights over two decades ago. Modi referred to Uddhav Thackeray, son of late Bal Thackeray, as his "younger brother". He also lauded the Sena founder for not occupying the chief minister's post and not propping Uddhav in that post either.
Meanwhile, in an interview with news agency ANI, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said veteran BJP leader LK Advani was briefed on surgical strikes and the air strike on Balakot as he had first initiated ‘hot pursuit’ strategy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other top leaders including Rajnath Singh Monday released the party’s manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Calling them “75 promises for India@75,” the party said the “Sankalp Patra” reflected “people’s Mann Ki Baat.” Few of the promises made by the party include – abrogation of Article 370, annulling Article 35A, passing Citizenship Amendment Bill, forming Triple Talaq law, doubling farmers’ income by 2022, Housing for all by 2022 and doubling the length of National Highways by 2022.
