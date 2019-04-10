Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to file his nomination from Amethi today

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Amethi Wednesday to file his nomination papers. He will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi. The Congress president will hold a roadshow from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination. Rahul is also scheduled to hold two rallies in Bihar and West Bengal.

Follow more election news here.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two public rallies in Gujarat and Goa, BJP chief Amit Shah will hold two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and a road show in Bengaluru.

Yesterday, PM Modi had held rallies in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, where he said: “We were, are, and will always remain nationalists”. While Rahul Gandhi took on the PM saying he is “not only a thief but also a coward” who avoids a direct debate.