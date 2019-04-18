LS election 2019: People believed soft and slow can rule, we changed defintion, PM Modi hits out at Congress in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday slammed Congress saying, after being elected as the PM in 2014, he broke the grip and power of one family which had been ruling for the longest time and dispelled the perception that soft and slow can occupy the top office. “For 55 years, the country has witnessed rule of one family. People had started believing that only soft and slow can rule. But we changed the very definition of it,” Modi said while addressing an election meeting of BJP at Amreli in Gujarat.

Advertising

In his speech to Vijay Vishwas Sabha, Modi presented himself as the son of Gujarat and the man in Delhi and appealed people to vote for all 26 seats to the lotus (election symbol of BJP). Modi credited people of Gujarat for success in his political career and added that he had maintained a strong bond with people of Gujarat even after moving to Delhi.

The PM said that his years as the Gujarat chief minister stood him in good stead. “Gujarat had moulded me, nourished me. I used to say, five-six crore Gujaratis had observed my work and life closely and forced the entire country to think that if a man who has taken care of Gujarat for so many years is given the charge of the nation, he would bring prosperity just like Gujarat,” said Modi.

Modi said his “grooming” in Gujarat made him stand firm during the Doklam standoff with China in 2017. He further said that the Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was not built to dwarf Jawaharlal Nehru, but was made to pay tribute to Patel. Hitting out at Opposition, Modi added, since last year in October, when the statue was unveiled, more than 12 lakh people paid a visit, however, no leader from the Opposition party in the Assembly visited the statue.

Advertising

The prime minister also accused Congress of blocking Narmada dam project for 40 years, “Those who kept Gujarat Gujarat thirsty should never be forgiven. When you gave me the opportunity to serve in Delhi, I issued an order on the 17th day to raise the height of Sardar Sarovar. Today, the dam is complete and we have started getting water. But it became possible because your man was there who knew your pain,” said Modi.

Modi reiterated that Nehru was responsible for the issues in Kashmir. “On the one hand, Sardar united princely states, Pandit Nehru told him that he would take care of Kashmir. And what did he do? Didn’t he leave it in tatters? Have been able to settle the issue even after 70 years. The root cause for the state of affairs is attitude, actions and policies of Congress. Congress enjoys keeping its politics relevant by letting such tensions fester,” he said.

The PM said that he had inherited a restive Kashmir from the “family” but claimed that he had restricted activities of terrorists to only two-and-a-half districts of Kashmir.

Referring to the Balakot air strike, Modi said he had left Pakistan begging for a phone call from the office of the Prime Minister of India.

“Terrorists from Pakistan had also attacked Mumbai on 26/11 and had left the city miserable. For a week, fire and firing continued at Taj Hotel. And what did Congress do in reaction,” Modi asked people.

Winning Assembly elections in the state in 2002, 2007 and 2012 under Modi’s leadership, the saffron party had also pocketed all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014. However, the ruling party’s position had slightly weakened in 2017, fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, as its tally came down to less than a 100 for the first time since 1995. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years—from 2001 to early 2014. He said he had experienced Gujarat’s love for him when he bade them goodbye to move to Delhi to take over as the PM in 2014.

Polling for all the 26 seats in Gujarat is scheduled for April 23.