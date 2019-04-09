Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: ‘I hereby declare,’ affidavits by key candidates

With less than two days to go for the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, many key candidates have filed their nominations and declared assets in their affidavits.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi who has already filed his nomination for his second seat in Wayanad will file nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The Congress chief has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years will face Smriti Irani of the BJP. Gandhi in his affidavit declared assets worth Rs 15.88 crore, Rs 6.48 crore more than in 2014.

Meanwhile, Irani will file her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls on April 11. She also took a dig at him saying the Congress chief’s decision to contest from Kerala’s constituency was an insult to Amethi, from where he is a sitting MP.