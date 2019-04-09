Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: ‘I hereby declare,’ affidavits by key candidateshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-election-2019-live-updates-i-hereby-declare-affidavits-by-key-candidates-nomination-5666611/
Meanwhile, Irani will file her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls on April 11. She also took a dig at him saying the Congress chief’s decision to contest from Kerala’s constituency was an insult to Amethi, from where he is a sitting MP.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi who has already filed his nomination for his second seat in Wayanad will file nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Follow LIVE
Samajwadi Party candidate and sitting MP Dimple Yadav Saturday filed her nomination papers for the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in the presence of her husband and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP general secretary Satish Misra. Dimple Yadav, a two-time lawmaker from Kannauj, who has represented the Lok Sabha seat since 2012 when it was vacated by her husband after he became the chief minister, claimed that the victory margin will be "bigger" this time with the SP and the BSP entering into an alliance for the polls.
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held for 543 seats on nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country. The voting will begin on April 11 and will be held over seven phases.
While 22 states and Union Territories will see single-phase polling in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will see polling in all seven phases.
Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha will see elections in four phases, Assam and Chhattisgarh in three phases, and Karnataka, Manipur, Tripura and Rajasthan in two phases.
The Election Commission recently announced that the total electorate registered is approximately 900 million, an increase of more than 84 million voters over the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
SP's Dimple Yadav declares assets worth Rs 37.78 crore
