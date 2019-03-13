Election 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi urges opposition leaders, others to encourage people to vote

Election 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi urges opposition leaders, others to encourage people to votehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-election-2019-live-updates-congress-bjp-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-tamil-nadu-5623702/
Election 2019 LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will interact with students of Stella Maris Women's College and hold a press conference at Hotel Le Meridien in Chennai.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu Wednesday, where he will interact with students of Stella Maris Women’s College and hold a press conference at Hotel Le Meridien in Chennai. Later in the day, Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally at Scott Christian College ground in Kanyakumari’s Nagercoil.
On Tuesday, the Congress president addressed a public rally in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in which he said the party will come to power in 2019 and help eradicate unemployment and waive farm loans across India. Launching a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi asked who was responsible for sending Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar back to Pakistan, adding that Congress had jailed him but BJP freed him.
Sharing stage with her brother Rahul, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also addressed her first political rally after here elevation in the party. Asking the public to use their vote as a weapon, Priyanka asked them to pose the right questions to the government.
PM Modi urges Pranab Mukherjee to appeal to people to enrich the festival of democracy by voting
The Prime Minister also urged former president Pranab Mukherjee for the same saying, "Being among India's most prolific statesmen and someone who has been active in politics for decades, you would understand the power of a vote. I request you to appeal to the people to enrich the festival of democracy by participating in large numbers."
Respected @CitiznMukherjee, Being among India's most prolific statesmen and someone who has been active in politics for decades, you would understand the power of a vote. I request you to appeal to the people to enrich the festival of democracy by participating in large numbers.
PM Modi urges leaders to do their best to ensure high public participation in voting
PM Modi tweeted: "Dear @HarsimratBadal_ , @ichiragpaswan and @AUThackeray, increasing awareness among the youth on the importance of voting is a paramount task in front of us. Urging you to do your best to ensure high public participation in the upcoming elections."
PM Modi appeals to Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, others to encourage people to vote
PM Modi Wednesday appealed the opposition leaders to encourage people to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. " I appeal to @RahulGandhi, @MamataOfficial, @PawarSpeaks, @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @yadavtejashwi and @mkstalin to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric," he tweeted.
I call upon KCR Garu, @Naveen_Odisha, @hd_kumaraswamy, @ncbn and @ysjagan to work towards bringing maximum Indians to the polling booths in the upcoming elections. May voter awareness efforts be strengthened across the length and breadth of India.
Awareness is patriotism, vote your weapon: Priyanka Gandhi at debut
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East, addressing her first every rally in Gujarat on Tuesday attempted to steer the current political discourse on patriotism to issues surrounding youth, women and farmers. “There is no bigger patriotism than your awareness,” she told the people. “Your awareness is a weapon. Your vote is a weapon… It is such a weapon that will make you strong.” Read More
PM Modi requests people to vote, says 'voting is among our prime duties'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "In less than a month, the voting for the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will commence. Voting is among our prime duties. A vote signifies the willingness to contribute to the development trajectory of the nation. By voting, people connect themselves with the country’s dreams and aspirations. Let us create an environment where getting one’s voter card and casting a vote, especially for the first time, become occasions for celebration," Modi said on Twitter.
Take the fight to BJP, don’t fear its Balakot pitch: Rahul Gandhi to party
On Tuesday, telling leaders of his party not to feel despondent by the strident nationalism pitch of the BJP post the Balakot air strike, Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged them to take the fight to the rival camp while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee in Ahmedabad — perhaps its last before the Lok Sabha elections, and on Modi’s home turf — Gandhi told the party top brass that the BJP was trying to divert attention from issues like the Rafale deal by citing national security. Read More
Congress President @RahulGandhi will be in Tamil Nadu today where he will interact with students at Stella Maris college and end with an address to a public gathering in Nagercoil.
On Tuesday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in Ahmedabad and resolved to “defeat the RSS/BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness”. Members agreed that “no sacrifice is too great in this endeavour to defeat the ideology of RSS/BJP, no effort too little; this battle will be won”. The meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, was held two days after the Election Commission announced that Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and counting on May 23.
Meanwhile, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday joined Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat's Adalaj. The 25-year-old Patidar leader praised Gandhi, saying the Congress president is “honest”. “People ask me why I chose the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. I chose Rahul Gandhi because he is honest. He does not believe in working like a dictator,” he said.
