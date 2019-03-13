Election 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi urges opposition leaders, others to encourage people to vote

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu Wednesday, where he will interact with students of Stella Maris Women’s College and hold a press conference at Hotel Le Meridien in Chennai. Later in the day, Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally at Scott Christian College ground in Kanyakumari’s Nagercoil.

On Tuesday, the Congress president addressed a public rally in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in which he said the party will come to power in 2019 and help eradicate unemployment and waive farm loans across India. Launching a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi asked who was responsible for sending Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar back to Pakistan, adding that Congress had jailed him but BJP freed him.

TRACK 2019 LOK SABHA ELECTION HERE

Sharing stage with her brother Rahul, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also addressed her first political rally after here elevation in the party. Asking the public to use their vote as a weapon, Priyanka asked them to pose the right questions to the government.

Watch | Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Modi in first election speech