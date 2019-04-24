Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Jharkhand

Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE Updates: Repolling is being conducted in five polling stations in Assam- four in Karimganj and one in Autonomous District seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in West Bengal and Jharkhand Wednesday.

Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE Updates: With the third phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections held Tuesday, all eyes are now on the fourth phase which is due on April 29. An overall voter turnout of 65.61 per cent was recorded in the third phase yesterday. Polling was held in 116 constituencies amid claims, complaints of EVM malfunctioning in many states and violence in West Bengal in which a man was killed outside a polling booth.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in West Bengal and Jharkhand. He will be speaking at Bolpur at 2 pm and Ranaghat at 3.50 pm. In Jharkhand, the prime minister will address a public gathering at Gumla at around 11 am.

Meanwhile, repolling is being held in five polling stations in Assam — four in Karimganj and one in Autonomous District seats. The repolling was ordered as the printed data of the VVPAT slip was not clear.

Mamata gifts me kurtas every year: PM Modi

In an interaction with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Modi spoke about his friends in opposition, especially Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mamata Banerjee. Mamata gifts me kurtas every year, PM said.

The third phase of polling held Tuesday was by and large peaceful. (PTI Photo)

On Tuesday, the Election Commission has sought a report from the chief electoral officer of Gujarat on a 'roadshow' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad which the Congress alleged violated electoral law.

Briefing reporters on the phase three of Lok Sabha elections, which concluded Tuesday, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said, a report has been sought in this regard from the chief electoral officer of Gujarat. Sources later pointed out that poll authorities in Gujarat have indicated that prima facie, the PM has not violated the model code. But there was no official word on this from the EC.

Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act states that, "No person shall — convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with an election ... in any polling area during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area."

