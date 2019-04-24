Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Jharkhand

Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE Updates: With the third phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections held Tuesday, all eyes are now on the fourth phase which is due on April 29. An overall voter turnout of 65.61 per cent was recorded in the third phase yesterday. Polling was held in 116 constituencies amid claims, complaints of EVM malfunctioning in many states and violence in West Bengal in which a man was killed outside a polling booth.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in West Bengal and Jharkhand. He will be speaking at Bolpur at 2 pm and Ranaghat at 3.50 pm. In Jharkhand, the prime minister will address a public gathering at Gumla at around 11 am.

Meanwhile, repolling is being held in five polling stations in Assam — four in Karimganj and one in Autonomous District seats. The repolling was ordered as the printed data of the VVPAT slip was not clear.