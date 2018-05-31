Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 highlights: BJP wins Palghar, bites the dust in Kairana

Electoral success continued to evade BJP in the face of an united opposition in Uttar Pradesh bypolls as the saffron party was trounced by RLD in Kairana Lok Sabha seat, while Samajwadi Party gave it the blues in Noorpur assembly constituency. RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan, who was backed by SP and Congress and tacitly supported by BSP, defeated BJP’s Mriganka Singh by over 50,000 votes.
Singh, the daughter of late BJP leader Hukum Singh, whose death in February necessitated the bye-election, conceded defeat and said the alliance had emerged strong. “Many voters did vote for BJP but with a lead of some thousand votes, the alliance has won. I would like to congratulate the candidate. The alliance has emerged strong and now we have to prepare better for future,” Singh said.
Read | How to check bye-election results on Election Commission of India website
Meanwhile, in Mahatashtra, BJP retained the Palghar Lok Sabha seat while NCP won in Bhandara-Gondiya constituency. BJP’s Rajendra Gavit defeated his nearest rival, Shriniwas Wanga of Shiv Sena, the son of sitting MP Chintaman Vanga, whose death in January had necessitated the bypoll, by over 29,000 votes. However, Shiv Sena claimed there was discrepancy in the counting of votes in a few rounds in Palghar and demanded recounting. Sena has shot off a letter to the election officials. In Bhandara-Gondiya seat, which the BJP had won in the 2014 elections, the NCP’s Madhukar Kukade has established a lead of 16,112 votes over the BJP’s Hemant Patle.
Follow Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll results 2018 LIVE
Coming to the eastern region, Tokheho Yepthomi, fielded by the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), is leading over his lone rival of the opposition NPF for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.
LIVE | Assembly Bypoll Results 2018
Tabassum Hasan, whose victory in Kairana has given strength to opposition unity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 general election, today became the first Muslim MP from the most populous state in the 16th Lok Sabha. Hasan (48) defeated her nearest BJP rival Mriganka Singh by a huge margin of over 46,000 votes.
Earlier this year, Shiv Sena had made it clear that it would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections without BJP. Thackeray reinforced the idea and said Sena would contest all future elections solo. "We will not forget an alliance with BJP. It has started with Palghar and the Sena will contest all future elections solo," Uddhav reiterated.
'Though Sena lost Palghar bypoll, I refused to accept defeat,' said Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena president, while addressing the media avoiding to answers queries on whether the Sena would quit the government. He further raised questions on EVM machines and the election process and also demanded suspension of the returning officer of Palghar bypoll. "Balasaheb was banned from voting and contesting polls for corrupt practices. Now, the all the political parties should file a case against Election Commissioner for the corrupt system," he said.
Reacting to the bypoll results, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "To take a giant leap, you will have to take two steps back. We will take a giant leap in future."
With the BJP facing a drubbing in the bypolls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said it reflected the anger against the Modi government. The AAP convenor said until now the people were asking who was the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but results showed that they wanted to remove him. "Today's results reflect that there is a lot of anger against the Modi government. Until now people were asking what is the option. Today, people are saying Modi ji in not an alternative. Remove him first," he tweeted.
Shiv Sena claims there was discrepancy in votes in few rounds in Palghar and has demanded recounting. Sena has given a letter to the election officials. BJP retained the Palghar Lok Sabha seat where its candidate Rajendra Gavit won the bypolls by over 29,000 votes.
Taking a dig at the BJP for losing Kairana and Noorpur seats in their own backyard, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said it was also a defeat of the saffron party's divisive politics. "Congratulations to the people, activists, candidates and all united parties of Kairana and Noorpur! BJP's defeat in Kairana where their government is at the helm is the defeat of their politics that divides the country. This is the beginning of the victory of the people who believe in unity and the end of egoistic power," tweets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
BJP's Kairana candidate Mriganka Singh has her conceded defeat to RLD's Tabassum Hasan. "Many voters did vote for BJP but with a lead of some thousand votes, the alliance has won. I would like to congratulate the candidate. The alliance has emerged strong and now we have to prepare better for future," Singh, the daughter of late BJP MLA Hukum Singh, said.
It seems opposition unity has again prevailed over BJP in Uttar Pradesh. In the crucial Kairana Lok Sabha seat, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has defeated BJP's Mriganka Singh. The bye-election to Kairana -- a seat BJP won in 2014 -- was seen as a litmus test for a broader opposition unity ahead of the 2019 elections. Hasan, who had the backing of the Congress and Samajwadi Party, said the people of Kairana had voted out negative and divisive politics.
Tokheho Yepthomi of the ruling NDPP has consolidated its lead over his NPF nominee by increasing its margin to over 41,000 votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat, EC sources said. Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has so far bagged 2,15,835 votes, while C Apok Jamir of the opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) secured 1,73,863 RPT 1,73,863 votes in a straight fight.The PDA's major partners are the NDPP and the BJP. The Congress has extended its support to the NPF candidate. The bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who is also the NDPP leader, had resigned from the Lok Sabha in February.
The Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat has become a prestige issue for the BJP as former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Nana Patole resigned blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “doing nothing for the farmers’ community in the last four years”. Simultaneously, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by former Union minister Praful Patel, is trying to wrest control of its old bastion by collaborating with the Congress. The Trends so far show NCP's lead with 51,279 votes.
BJP's candidate Rajendra Gavit wins Palghar by 29572 votes.
Kairana
Gujjar leader Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka is BJP candidate against Tabassum Hasan of RLD, who is backed by SP. Two political currents will be in play: Jat-Gujjar rivalry and Jat-Muslim tensions. After setbacks in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, a fresh test for Modi and Yogi.
Nagaland
Lone LS seat fell vacant after Neiphiu Rio became CM; his People’s Democratic Alliance, which includes BJP, has fielded Tokheho Yepthomi; Naga People’s Front candidate is C Apok Jamir, who is supported by Congress. Northeast voters tend to go with whoever is in power at the Centre.
Palghar
Fight in Adivasi-dominated constituency is between BJP and Shiv Sena. Sena has fielded Shriniwas Wanga, son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga; BJP has fielded Rajendra Gavit, who defected from Congress. Recent events in Karnataka have boosted anti-BJP forces in neighbouring Maharashtra, who will gain momentum if the result is against the BJP.
Bhandara-Gondiya
Seat fell vacant after BJP’s Nana Patole resigned and joined Congress. Direct fight between NCP’s Madhukar Kukde and BJP’s Hemant Patle. Kukde’s prospects have been hit by NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel’s statement that Kukde would not be nominated for Lok Sabha 2019.
Trends after round 20: BJP: 263683Sena: 237207BVA: 208009Cong: 46861
Nagaland Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leading over Naga People's Front (NPF) by 34, 669 votes.
In Bhandara-Gondiya, NCP candidate Madhukar Kukde is leading with 51,279 votes while the BJP's Hemant Patle was at second place with 48,382 votes after the third round of counting. In Palghar, BJP's Rajendra Gavit maintained his lead by securing 1,90492 votes while Shiv Sena's Shrinivas Wanaga got 1,68,477 votes.
Besides, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi's nominee Baliram Jadhav got 62,187 votes, Kiran Ghala of the CPI-(M) got 35,271 while Congress' Damodar Shingda got 19,920 votes in Palghar.
Trends shift in Nagaland's bypoll, BJP ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leading over Naga People's Front (NPF) by over 14,000 votes.
Latest trends from Palghar bypoll counting BJP - 124166Shiv Sena - 105677Bahujan Vikas Aghadi - 86523CPM - 46274Congress - 25720
Latest trends from Nagaland show Naga People's Front (NPF) leading by over 11,000 votes, ahead of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The state's Lone Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Neiphiu Rio became CM; his People’s Democratic Alliance, which includes BJP, has fielded Tokheho Yepthomi; Naga People’s Front candidate is C Apok Jamir, who is supported by Congress.
The BJP fielded all high profile leaders for the Palghar Lok Sabha polls and had centered its campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies that would put the tribal belt on the national spectrum. In fact, CM Devendra Fadnavis has already added momentum to the campaign by holding five rallies in Kasa, Nallasopara, Jawhar, Boisar and Vasai.
BJP adopted the do-or-die attitude in tackling the bypolls as it reckons its strength in Lok Sabha has shrunk from 282 seats (2014) to 272 (2018). It believes even an addition of one and two Lok Sabha seats would provide the needed cushion. At present the tally of 272 is half way mark and along with its other NDA allies it is well above 308 seats.
BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat by over 14,000 votes over Shiv Sena candidate. Palghar has in fray all mainstream parties — BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) — each adopted a different campaign strategy to reach out to voters across six assembly segments — Dahanu, Vikramgad, Palghar, Boisar, Nalasopara and Vasai.
Trends in Palghar bypoll so far BJP leads by 56812 Shiv Sena - 42576 Bahujan Vikas Aghadi - 40362 CPM - 12131 Congress - 10366
BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya is leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat by over 10,000 votes over Shiv Sena's candidate Shriniwas Wanga. Meanwhile, in Gondiya, NCP is leading by 3100 votes, BJP second.
Lok Sabha bypoll: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leading by over 6200 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh. Tabassum Hasan is the wife of former BSP MP Munawwar Hasan. Hasan is the joint candidate of the opposition, to take on the BJP in Kairana.
RLD's Tabassum Hasan leading by over 3000 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh. Trends show close margin between Congress and BJP in Kairana after first round of counting. Will opposition win Kairana?
Fight in Adivasi-dominated constituency is between BJP and Shiv Sena. Sena has fielded Shriniwas Wanga, son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga; BJP has fielded Rajendra Gavit, who defected from Congress. Recent events in Karnataka have boosted anti-BJP forces in neighbouring Maharashtra, who will gain momentum if the result is against the BJP.
The results of the two seats are important for all four major political parties - BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP - as the outcome is likely to have a bearing on their future course.
Today's vote for vacant Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana will test the potential of a united opposition in the state that the BJP swept in 2014 and 2017. is a prestige battle for the BJP after the defeats at the hands of the SP-BSP alliance in the Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur in March. In Kairana, Tabassum Begum of Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is contesting against the BJP’s Mriganka Singh, the daughter of the late BJP leader Hukum Singh, whose death in February has necessitated the bye-election. Tabassum Begum has the support of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.
The BJP and the Shiv Sena may have some differences, but they can’t do without each other, Union minister Nitin Gadkari suggested and wanted the alliance of the two parties to continue. Against the backdrop of acrimony between the two parties during the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll campaign, Gadkari maintained the saffron alliance does not have any ideological differences, adding there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.
In Bhandara-Gondiya, the NCP has elicited the support of the Congress to take on the BJP in the elections and the constituency saw 38.5 per cent voter turnout on Monday. The Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypolls were necessitated following the resignation of sitting BJP (MP) Nana Patole after making a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his authoritarian style of functioning. Patole later joined the BJP.
Palghar, which witnessed 53.22 per cent voter turnout, saw the biggest clash between two estranged allies BJP and Shiv Sena and the results are likely to have a bearing on the Uddhav Thackeray-led party’s decision to go solo in the 2019 general elections.
Counting of votes for 11 Assembly seats (including 10 by-polls) and four Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states begins. In this picture, BJP supporters are seen during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally ahead of Kairana Assembly by-polls, in Shamli. (Source: PTI)
On the day of voting in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya seats, the Shiv Sena said results in the seat would go the Gorakhpur way and the BJP would be defeated. In Palghar constituency, Sena is contesting against its ally BJP. “The results in Maharashtra won’t be different. The state will put a step forward for change,” said an editorial in Saamana, Sena’s mouthpiece, referring to the BJP’s defeats in previous bypoll.
After receiving reports of failure of voting machines, the Election Commission had ordered repolling on Wednesday. In total, re-polling was held across 123 poll booths in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland Lok Sabha seats.
Counting for Lok Sabha seats to begin from 8 am onwards. Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana saw 54 per cent turn out in the polls, the voting was held amid complaints of malfunctioning of EVM and VVPAT machines in several booths. Meanwhile in Nagaland, the turnout was 70 per cent and Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya, the turnout was only 38.5 per cent. Palghar Lok Sabha recorded 46 per cent polling.