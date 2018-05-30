Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018: How to check Kairana, Nagaland, Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya bye elections results online

Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018: Re-polling was held at across 123 poll booths in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland Lok Sabha seats. (Express Photo by Esha Roy) Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018: Re-polling was held at across 123 poll booths in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland Lok Sabha seats. (Express Photo by Esha Roy)

Lok Sabha bypoll results 2018: Bypolls to four Lok Sabha seats – Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland and Palghar – were held on Monday the result of which will be announced on May 31. But after receiving reports of failure of voting machines, the Election Commission had ordered repolling for some booths in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya and Nagaland which took place on Wednesday. In total, re-polling was held across 123 poll booths in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland Lok Sabha seats.

Repolling was ordered for 73 polling booths in Kairana, 49 booths of Bhandara-Gondia constituency in Maharashtra while repolling in one polling station in Nagaland. No re-polling has been ordered in the Palghar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) T Venkatesh Lu had reassured that they will develop an alternate mechanism to deal with the technical issues in future.

Counting will begin from 8 am onwards and results will be available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website (http://eci.nic.in)

Kairana: Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana saw 54 per cent turn out in the polls, the voting was held amid complaints of malfunctioning of EVM and VVPAT machines in several booths.

SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had questioned the faulty EVMs and asked if it were a failure of the election management or a conspiracy to keep the voters away.

Nagaland: By-election to Nagaland, the lone Parliamentary seat in the state, recorded a turnout of 70 per cent.

Bhandara-Gondiya: The constituency saw 38.5 per cent voter turnout on Monday. EC transferred the collector of Gondia, who acted as returning officer for the bypoll.

