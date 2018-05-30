Kairana in Uttar Pradesh saw 54 per cent turn-out in the polls held on Monday Kairana in Uttar Pradesh saw 54 per cent turn-out in the polls held on Monday

Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Date and Time: Voting was held on May 28 for bye-elections to four Lok Sabha seats – Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland and Palghar. Repolling was ordered by Election Commission at some booths in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya and Nagaland, after widespread failure of the machines in Monday’s by-elections.

The commission had, on Monday, said placing the VVPAT machines under direct light and mishandling could have been responsible for the high failure rate. In total, re-polling is being held at 123 poll booths in these four Lok Sabha seats.

Counting of votes will take place on May 31. Counting will begin from 8 am and results will be available on the Election Commission of India website (http://eci.nic.in)

Kairana in Uttar Pradesh saw 54 per cent turn-out in the polls held on Monday. The voting was held amid complaints of malfunctioning of EVM and VVPAT machines. “Malfunctioning was reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines in the state. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Both, the malfunctioning EVMs and VVPATs were replaced,” an EC official had told PTI on Moinday.

Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra recorded 46 per cent polling. No re-polling has been ordered in the Palghar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency. The by-election was necessitated in Nagaland after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, now chief minister of Nagaland, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd