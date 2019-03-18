Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi to begin her ‘Ganga Yatra’, to hold ‘Boat pe charcha’ with students

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to begin her campaign from Prayagraj today. Priyanka will begin her day by embarking on a 140 km-long ‘Ganga-yatra’ from Prayagraj to Varanasi. She is scheduled to board a steamer boat in the Manaiya area of Prayagraj at around 9:30 am. She will also hold ‘Boat pe charcha’ with students. Priyanka reached party headquarters in Lucknow Sunday and held meeting with candidates as well as several delegations

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) which was scheduled to meet for a second time today has cancelled the meeting on the account of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’ death. The party is yet to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. According to party sources, the CEC, in its marathon meet yesterday, had cleared names of around 100 candidates.