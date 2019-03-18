Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi to begin her ‘Ganga Yatra’, to hold ‘Boat pe charcha’ with students

Toggle Menu
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Source:Twitter/Congress)

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to begin her campaign from Prayagraj today. Priyanka will begin her day by embarking on a 140 km-long ‘Ganga-yatra’ from Prayagraj to Varanasi. She is scheduled to board a steamer boat in the Manaiya area of Prayagraj at around 9:30 am. She will also hold ‘Boat pe charcha’ with students. Priyanka reached party headquarters in Lucknow Sunday and held meeting with candidates as well as several delegations

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) which was scheduled to meet for a second time today has cancelled the meeting on the account of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’ death. The party is yet to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. According to party sources, the CEC, in its marathon meet yesterday, had cleared names of around 100 candidates.

Preparations underway for Priyanka Gandhi's campaign

Jana Sena Party releases list of candidates

The Jana Sena Party Monday has released a list of 32 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections and 4 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

The party has also announced one candidate for LS elections in Telangana, news agency ANI reported.

‘Don’t take Dalits for granted; give us respect to get our respect’: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale believes Republican Party of India(A) has got a raw deal in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In an interview to The Indian Express, Athawale warns that the Dalit vote base should not be undermined by Shiv Sena-BJP across 48 Lok Sabha seats. READ FULL INTERVIEW

Will contest polls if people want me to, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav Sunday said that if people want him to contest the polls this time, he would. He was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event in Lucknow.

He refused to speak on which seat he would contest and did not answer the question directly, saying, “If people in Azamgarh want me to contest, I will contest from there,” Akhilesh said. READ MORE HERE

With help of Ganga, I will reach you: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A day before starting her campaign from Prayagraj, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, wrote an open letter to the people of the state saying that she would take the help of “Gangaji” (Ganga River) to reach their doorsteps and establish “saccha samvaad” (truthful dialogue) to bring “political change”. READ MORE HERE

(PTI)

Visuals from Prayagraj

Preparations underway at Manaiya ghat for Priyanka Gandhi’s Ganga yatra.

(Souce: ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi to to begin her 'Ganga-yatra' from Prayagraj

Referring to the Ganga River as the symbol of “Sacchayi” (truth) and “Sammanata” (equality) and also symbol of our “Ganga-Jamuni culture”, Priyanka said she was taking the river’s help to reach to the people.

She will also meet family members of martyred CRPF jawan Mahesh Raj Yadav in Prayagraj, and on March 20 the ancestral house of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Varanasi.

