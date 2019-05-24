Toggle Menu
Will ensure strict action against those who helped Opposition: Jaya Prada on defeat from Rampurhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabh-election-results-jaya-prada-azam-khan-sp-bjp-rampur-uttar-pradesh-5746874/

Will ensure strict action against those who helped Opposition: Jaya Prada on defeat from Rampur

Jaya Prada, an actor-turned-politician, who joined the saffron party in March, just before the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in April, fought a tough battle in the SP stronghold against controversial candidate Azam Khan but lost it by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Veteran actor Jaya Prada joins BJP, to contest from Rampur
Jaya Prada, an actor-turned-politician, joined the saffron party in March, just before the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in April. (Photo: File)

BJP leader Jaya Prada, who lost to Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur Lok Sabha seat, Friday said she would ensure strict action against people who helped the Opposition party to defeat her in the elections.

“I’ll speak to the top leaders of the party about the people who helped the opposition party, and that strict action be taken against those people,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Although the BJP and its ally Apna Dal is all set to win 64 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha seats, it failed to secure the Rampur seat. Jaya Prada, an actor-turned-politician, who joined the saffron party in March, just before the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in April, fought a tough battle in the SP stronghold against controversial candidate Azam Khan but lost it by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Khan was earlier barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for 48 hours over his “khaki underwear” remarks against Jaya Prada during an election rally.

Advertising

Jaya Prada, who had been at the receiving end of such verbal attacks by Khan, called this poll “a fight to teach Azam Khan a lesson”.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had termed Khan’s remarks “offensive, unethical and show disrespect towards the dignity of women” and issued a show cause notice to him.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android