Row over Ramzan, poll dates; Asaduddin Owaisi weighs in

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said Opposition parties had shown their “utter frustration” by raising the issue of Lok Sabha polls being held during Ramzan. “Over a dozen times, elections have been held during the holy month of Ramzan,” Prasad said at a press meet. He said Holi and Chaitra Navratra will also be held during the elections, “…..but questions are being raised only about Ramzan”. “Raising such issues only reflects utter frustration on the part of Opposition leaders,” he said.

Advertising

Leaders of the TMC, AAP and Congress have said the poll schedule during Ramzan will inconvenience Muslims.

But AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaddudin Owaisi has trashed claims that polling during Ramzan will lead to low turnout.

Video: Why First-time Voters Are Important In This Lok Sabha Elections

“I want to tell leaders of TMC not to speak on behalf of Muslims. All this talk of Ramzan affecting Muslim voting, thereby leading to less voting percentage is rubbish. Muslims don’t stop working during Ramzan. They will fast and do other spiritual things, but they will definitely vote,” he said. “The important part is the EC has to complete the election process before June 3 and constitute Parliament. If they have to do that, then they have to hold elections during Ramzan. Ramzan starts on May 5 and ends on June 4, so to blame EC that elections are being held during Ramzan is very crooked. Election day will be a holiday and even though they may be fasting, Muslims will go out to vote. Do these TMC leaders think that during Ramzan, Muslims stop working?” Owaisi said.

Reacting to the issue, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath told the media, “Yeh Ramzan manayein, kaun inko rok raha hai Ramzan manane se, parva aur tyohar Bharat ki samvidhanik paramapara ke part hain, chunao prachar aap din bhar kar sakte hain, chunao ke din matdan kar sakte hain, ismein kahan se parva aur tyohar arde ate hain (They can observe Ramadan, who is stopping them? Festivals are part of the Constitutional culture of the country. One can campaign the entire day and vote, how do festivals become a hurdle).”

Advertising

Prominent Sunni cleric in Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, has written to the EC, objecting to the poll schedule during Ramzan. “I have written to the Election Commission for shifting the dates or trying to complete the election before May first week. While some have said people work during month of Ramzan, they are not aware that in remote areas of UP, people have to stand without shade for hours. It would be difficult for women and elderly,” he said.