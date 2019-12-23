Lohardaga (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lohardaga Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Lohardaga Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Lohardaga (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

lohardaga Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajit Kumar Bhagat IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Twenty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Ashish Oraon IND 0 Graduate 25 One Lakh+ / 0 Dipak Oraon JD(U) 0 10th Pass 28 Eleven Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Ekus Dhan IND 0 Graduate 66 Nineteen Lakh+ / 0 Neru Shanti Bhagat AJSU Party 0 12th Pass 54 One Crore+ / 0 Pawan Tigga JVM(P) 1 10th Pass 48 Fifteen Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Rameshwar Oraon INC 0 Doctorate 72 Twenty-Eight Crore+ / Eighteen Lakh+ Sadhnu Bhagat Bhartiya Tribal Party 0 Graduate 73 Sixty-Six Lakh+ / 0 Sharwan Kumar Panna BSP 0 10th Pass 40 Twenty Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Sukhdeo Bhagat BJP 1 Post Graduate 58 Two Crore+ / Thirty-Six Lakh+ Sunil Kujur IND 0 12th Pass 51 Eight Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

