Lohaghat (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Lohaghat Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Puran Singh Fartyal. The Lohaghat seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

lohaghat Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dheeraj Singh Ladwal IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Himesh Chandra Kalkhuriya IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,05,02,672 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 49,10,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ Khushal Singh Adhikari INC 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 30,50,17,339 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 3,78,45,711 ~ 3 Crore+ Nisar Khan SP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 1,500 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Prakash Singh Dhami IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 12,04,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Puran Singh Fartyal BJP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 2,65,20,149 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,36,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Rajesh Singh Bisht AAP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 2,01,57,318 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 59,11,969 ~ 59 Lacs+

lohaghat Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Puran Singh Fartyal BJP 3 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,46,39,384 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 59,82,760 ~ 59 Lacs+ Devilal Sharma Urf Raju BSP 0 Literate 43 Rs 2,87,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jyoti Prakash Tamta IND 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 58,87,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khushal Singh INC 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 6,16,67,028 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 72,52,755 ~ 72 Lacs+ Prakash Singh IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 66,01,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Rajendra Singh IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

lohaghat Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Puran Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,80,35,219 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,61,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Govind Pandey BSP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 7,75,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mahendra Singh Mehra INC 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 34,01,832 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

