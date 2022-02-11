Can lodge case if AAP fails to keep poll promises: Uttarakhand CM candidate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its poll manifesto for Uttarakhand, titled ‘Vachan Patra’, along with an affidavit signed by the party’s Chief Minister candidate Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, which allows people to file cases against the party if the promises are not fulfilled.

The poll manifesto includes 10 guarantees from party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and 119 promises from Kothiyal.

The 10 guarantees include corruption-free Uttarakhand and doubling the Budget of Uttarakhand in five years. The AAP also promised to provide 300 units of free electricity every month and a 24-hour power supply to every household. If elected to power, the AAP said it will send elders on free pilgrimage and will develop Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of Hindus.

Releasing the manifesto in Dehradun, party leader Gopal Rai said for the first time in the history of Uttarakhand a political party is releasing the manifesto along with a signed affidavit. Col Kothiyal also released the manifesto in Gangotri, the seat from where he is contesting the election.

“Before every election in Uttarakhand, the Congress and BJP have been releasing manifesto…. The people have been cheated by them. Even this year the Congress and BJP have released their manifesto. But for the first time in the history of Uttarakhand that our CM candidate, Col Kothiyal, has signed an affidavit that in case we do not fulfil the promises made by the AAP, legal action can be taken by the people of Uttarakhand against us,” said Gopal Rai. “For the first time, a political party is releasing the manifesto along with a signed affidavit.”

In the signed affidavit, Kothiyal said, “After AAP government is formed in Uttarakhand, work will be done with full enthusiasm and passion on all the points in our manifesto. The AAP will ask for votes in the next assembly elections only on the works done by the government.”

In the manifesto, the party also promised international level education and said it will ensure that students from Uttarakhand government schools go to IIT and AIIMS for further studies. The other guarantees by Kejriwal include free and better medical treatment in every village, roads till every village, Rs 5,000 per month to every household until employment is provided to a member, and Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years of age. Families of soldiers who die in the line of duty will be provided Rs 1 crore and ex-service personnel will be given government jobs.