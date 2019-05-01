Loan waivers would make farmers lethargic: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

In a comment that could draw ire of farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that loan waiver schemes tend to make farmers “lethargic”.

“The farming community in Haryana wants to eradicate the reasons for their economic downfall. Once you get something for free, people tend to get lethargic. They take loans from here, there and everywhere and are not able to do financial management. And this kind of scheme (loan-waiver) may be beneficial to farmers in some states according to the situation but it is not in our state,” he said in an interview to news agency PTI.

Khattar, who is the first BJP chief minister of Haryana, also said that Congress’s Nyay scheme has no shadow budget and can only be implemented if all other schemes are closed. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has said that NYAY, the minimum income guarantee scheme his party has envisaged, will put the country’s economy back on track after it was allegedly hurt by the Centre’s decisions on demonetisation and GST.

The Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections promises to waive the outstanding loan of farmers and ending the non-payment of loans as a criminal offence. The manifesto also introduces a separate ‘Kisan budget’ to prioritise issues affecting the agriculture sector. After coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh last year, the Congress government announced farm loan waivers in the states.

In its election manifesto, the BJP too made an effort to woo the community with several promises, including interest-free loan up to Rs 1 lakh and pension scheme for small and marginal farmers after they cross 60 years. Last year, the government had told the Parliament they were “not considering any loan waiver scheme for farmers”.